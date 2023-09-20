READOUT: Malabar Navies’ Leadership Meet in Pearl Harbor

Adm. Samuel Paparo, center left, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosts the Malabar navies’ leadership Adm. R. Hari Kumar, left, chief of naval staff, Indian Navy, Adm. Ryo Sakai, right middle, chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, right, chief of navy, Royal Australian Navy, for a multilateral engagement in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2023. The four navies, all participants of the Malabar exercise, met prior to the U.S.-led International Seapower Symposium to reinforce security through partnership in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

Paparo hosted the Malabar navies’ leadership prior to the U.S.-led International Seapower Symposium in Newport, Rhode Island, to reinforce security through partnership in the Indo-Pacific.

The naval leaders focused on deepening maritime cooperation among the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy in support of a resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific.

They also discussed how increased information sharing, expanded naval exercises and cooperative activities, and the provision of reciprocal logistical support can strengthen the maritime security environment.The four nations participate in the annual Malabar exercise with the objective of advancing collective planning, interoperability, and the employment of advanced warfare tactics between their naval forces.

In addition to the multilateral and bilateral meetings, the naval leaders toured the USS Arizona Memorial during the visit to Pearl Harbor.

