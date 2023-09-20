Global Earthen Plasters Market Unearthing the Growth Potential to Reach $116.8 million by 2030

Earthen Plasters Market Demand with Leading Key Players and New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of construction, where innovation and sustainability are increasingly becoming watchwords, earthen plasters have emerged as a frontrunner in the quest for eco-friendly building materials. These natural and sustainable plasters have been steadily gaining popularity, and their market is poised for remarkable growth. Let's delve into the dynamics of the global earthen plasters market and explore the factors propelling its rise.

In 2020, the global earthen plasters market reached a significant milestone, with a valuation of $81.7 million. Fast forward to 2030, and it is expected to soar to $116.8 million, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. These figures paint a promising picture of a market that's not just growing but thriving.

Several key factors are driving the surge in demand for earthen plasters:

Construction Boom: The global construction industry is experiencing an upswing, with an increasing number of residential and non-residential buildings being erected. As builders and homeowners alike look for sustainable alternatives to traditional building materials, earthen plasters have emerged as an attractive choice due to their eco-friendly nature.

Rapid Urbanization: Developing countries such as India, Brazil, and various African nations are witnessing rapid urbanization. For instance, Africa's urbanization rate is expected to grow at an impressive 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. This urbanization wave is driving the demand for construction materials like earthen plasters, which align with sustainability goals and local traditions.

Eco-consciousness: In an era marked by environmental awareness and climate change concerns, consumers are actively seeking products that leave a smaller carbon footprint. Earthen plasters are composed of natural materials, making them a compelling choice for those looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Health and Comfort: Earthen plasters offer more than just eco-friendliness; they also contribute to healthier indoor environments. They are breathable, moisture-regulating, and provide a sense of warmth and comfort that synthetic materials often lack.

In addition, government investment in renovation and home remodeling activities escalates the demand for earthen plaster products, which fuels the growth of the global earthen plasters market. For instance, according to the data published by the Government of Canada, the Canadian construction industry is expected to grow to $304.6 billion in 2023, which includes home improvement, renovations, and remodeling of nonresidential & residential buildings. In addition, rise in spending on construction and renovation activities in countries such as Germany, the U.S., and Japan fosters the market growth. For instance, the U.S. Government spending on public and private infrastructure activities increased by 20% from 2012 to 2020. However, fluctuation in raw construction type prices and unreliability on harsh weather conditions are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, government investments in the building infrastructure sector are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global earthen plasters market is segmented on the basis of type, construction type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into walls, roofs/ceilings, and others. The walls segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in awareness among people to use earthen plasters owing to its eco-friendliness and affordability. Depending on construction type, it is segregated into new construction, wood, and renovation & repair. The renovation & repair segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to rise in number of renovation & repair activities in developed regions. By end user, it is fragmented into residential, and non-residential. The non-residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 owing to rapid urbanization and surge in demand for commercial & retail spaces globally.

Region wise, the earthen Plasters analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global earthen plasters market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that Asia Pacific is a growing region and is experiencing a rapid expansion of the industrial and commercial sectors.

The key players profiled in the market report include Clay.It, Conluto, Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm, American Clay Enterprises LLC, Clayworks, Earth Plaster Pvt. Ltd, JBR Coatings and Insulations, LimeStrong Artisan, Mike wye & Associates, New Mexico Clay.

In conclusion, the global earthen plasters market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by a confluence of factors, including increased construction activities, rapid urbanization, and a growing appetite for sustainable building materials. As eco-consciousness continues to permeate the construction industry, earthen plasters are poised to become a staple in the toolkit of builders and architects worldwide, contributing to greener, healthier, and more sustainable built environments.