MDC hosting free Wetland Day event Oct. 7 at Schell-Osage Conservation Area near Schell City

Nevada, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Wetland Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Schell Osage Conservation Area in northeastern Vernon County. This event will combine free outdoor activities such as archery and fishing with a chance to see exhibits and hear presentations about the ongoing major renovation of the wetlands and Schell Lake at the area. There will also be a free lunch cookout from noon to 1 p.m.

“One of the main goals is to share detailed information about the wetlands and lake renovation, as well as progress on the new pump station,” said Chris Daniel, MDC district supervisor. “The displays and indoor presentations will hopefully address most questions about the new features.”

This event will celebrate the role wetlands play in supporting wildlife and fisheries as well as outdoor pursuits such as waterfowl hunting and birding. MDC and Ducks Unlimited (DU) will have exhibits and activity stations set up near the area headquarters. Visitors can try target archery. Fishing will be available at a recently stocked pond. Anglers can bring their own gear, or MDC will provide tackle, bait, and assistance to newcomers to fishing.

“A group fishing permit will be in place for this event to allow folks to try out fishing at the designated pond without buying a permit,” Daniel said. “We’ll also have wood duck rocket-netting demonstrations and a few other activities.”

Visitors can see exhibits and talk with staff about the area’s wetland and Schell Lake renovations. Contractors are progressing with work on a new pump station to provide water for the wetlands from the upper end of Truman Lake. Visitors will see exhibits with details about hunting blind designs and locations, pool layout, levee design and location, and waterfowl refuge boundaries. Plans for improved fishing access and fish habitat at Schell Lake will be displayed.

MDC experts will be on hand to talk about financial assistance and expertise to assist private landowners with conservation projects. They will provide information about fish and wildlife habitat management practices for grasslands, woodlands, savannas, forests, and streams.

For more information about Wetland Day at Schell-Osage, call MDC’s El Dorado Springs Office at 417-876-5792. To learn more about the Schell-Osage Conservation Area, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Aw.