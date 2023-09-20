Private LTE Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%: Straits Research
The global private LTE market size was valued at USD 4.60 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 11.12 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Private LTE demand will rise since more connections mean cheaper network equipment, easier setup, and faster deployment.
New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private LTE technology is comparable to 5G network technology and is a sort of long-term evolution. It's identical to 5G base stations, LTE networks, and radio access networks in that it's used (RAN).
Wireless Network and Spectrum Deployment Surging Market
Most firms are transitioning to digital platforms, which will boost private LTE. Mbps to Gbps (Gbps) Densification adds micro stations, macro sites, radio access networks, and interior wireless deployments. Private LTE challenges 4G/5G. It's perfect for transferring big data. LTE data transfers can be expensive. Private LTE extends public carrier coverage and stores data on-site for security. Specialized traffic uses private LTE. Low-latency IoT apps give a speedy response. Autonomous cars and remote surgeries are attractive digital services boosting the worldwide private LTE market.
MulteFire can be used to build private LTE and 5G networks. LTE is a powerful, standards-based technology that helps reduce deployment and operational expenses. IoT/IIoT users use proprietary hardware. In September 2019, corporate service-based private LTE networks were introduced on the 3.5MHz spectrum (CRBS). Unlicensed MulteFire lets companies put up private LTE stations without mobile network operators. Regional bands 800/900 and 1.9 MHz. MulteFire's unlicensed spectrum is used by wireless ISPs, companies, and MNOs, Easy-to-implement MulteFire LTE private networks. Thus global market is driven by unlicensed and shared spectrum.
Internet Traffic and 5G Infrastructure Soaring Global Market
AI, cloud computing, and digital platforms increase internet use. Smartwatches and smartphones increase internet demand. Internet powers smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Smartphones and the internet drive growth. By 2023, two-thirds of the globe will be online. 66% of the global population will be online in 2023, up from 51% in 2018. Internet traffic growth requires better telecom networks. Global private LTE will rise with Internet traffic. Private LTE's distinctiveness boosts market growth.
The US, China, India, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan have deployed private LTE, supporting industry expansion. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile are testing proprietary LTE technologies and equipment for 2019 release. China encouraged private LTE and 5G R&D and deployment. Since 2015, China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom have handled wireless investments nationally. These reasons are projected to enhance the global private LTE market.
Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Communications and IoT & AI Technologies Providing Opportunities
Private LTE enables latency-sensitive services for autonomous driving, factory automation, remote surgery, mission-essential communications, and VR/AR entertainment. These applications require sub-millisecond latency and fewer than 105 lost packets. URLLC applications require rigorous latency and dependability. Cellular networks experience interference, channel fading, and UE mobility. Private LTE technology supports high reliability, low latency, and optimal multiplexing between URLLC and other traffic. Private LTE rollout must meet high latency and reliability standards for URLLC during the projection period.
4G-IoT was used before. Moderate latency, bandwidth, reliability, 4G IoT performance, and scalability are lower than private LTE, yet enough to establish new business models. Private LTE enables wireless IoT use cases. They support 5G millimeter waves. Massive IoT demands one million devices per square kilometer with low per-device data rates, creating commercial potential. IoT could be $11 trillion by 2025. Private LTE allows more IoT connections per square kilometer than 4G. Private LTE demand will rise since more connections mean cheaper network equipment, easier setup, and faster deployment.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 11.12 billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 4.60 billion
|CAGR
|10.3% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Technology, By Application, By Location
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|AT&T, CISCO System Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonica, Verizon Communication Inc., Vodafone, and ZTE Corporation
|Key Market Opportunities
|Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Communications and IoT & AI Technologies Providing Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Wireless Network and Spectrum Deployment Surging Market
Regional Analysis of Global Private LTE Market
North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. North America has created a connected network by advancing technology, research, and commerce to fulfill end-user demands. In this region, strategic launches of private LTE facilities and tools are rising, driving market growth. Europe is the second contributor to the private LTE market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%. The European Government's Private LTE requirements require high-quality outdoor and indoor cellular connectivity, which permits a light-touch regulatory environment and may stimulate private LTE adoption in this region.
The private LTE market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4%. Due to the rising demand for high-quality information and to remain competitive in the global market, the government is taking proactive steps to improve the networking infrastructure. This has led to government initiatives that boost private LTE throughout Asia-Pacific. LAMEA has the lowest market. The rise in industrial and digital revolutions in LAMEA will also boost private LTE usage.
Competitive Players of Global Private LTE Market:
The competitive key players in the global private LTE market are AT&T, CISCO System Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonica, Verizon Communication Inc., Vodafone, and ZTE Corporation, among these.
Global Private LTE Market: Segmentation
By Component
- Infrastructure
- Service
By Technology
- Frequency Division Duplexing
- Time Division Duplexing
By Spectrum
- Licensed Spectrum
- Unlicensed Spectrum
- Shared Spectrum
By Deployment Model
- Centralize
- Distributed
By Industry Vertical
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utilities
- Oil and Gas
- Education
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Market News:
- In November 2020, Nokia corporation partnered with the A1 Austria to enhance LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments.
- In November 2020, AT & T partnered with a leading IT service provider company, IBM Corporation, to connect its multi-access edge networks (MEC). With IBM hybrid cloud network.
- In October 2020, Cisco system partnered with a leading telecommunication service provider, Verizon communication, to provide private LTE and 5G services to the entertainment industry.
