Candlelight Vigil To Honour Innocent Victims of Impaired Driving

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families of innocent victims killed in impaired driving crashes will come together on Saturday for a special Ceremony of Hope and Dedication at MADD Canada’s Alberta Memorial Monument.

The beautiful Monument, located at the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, is etched with the names of 66 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs, including five new names added this year.

Media are invited to attend the Alberta Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Parkland RCMP Headquarters, 91 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove, Alberta
Guest Speakers: Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker
  Edmonton Police Service Deputy Chief Warren Driechel
  Calgary Police Service Inspector Curtis Olson
  RCMP Staff Sergeant Don Murray
  MADD Parkland Chapter President Brenda Johnson
   

“Our Alberta Memorial Monument is a powerful way to honour the innocent lives lost as a result of impaired driving, and to support their families and friends,” said MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager Gillian Phillips. “We also hope it serves as inspiration and motivation to all who see it to do their part to prevent impaired driving, so that other people never have to face this devastating and senseless tragedy.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.


To RSVP or for more information, please contact:
Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

