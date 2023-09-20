Governor Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Recognize September as Literacy Month in Delaware

Dr. Annie Norman of Delaware Libraries Unveils the Delaware Literacy Alliance’s Plan for 2024 – 2027

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Tuesday recognized September as Literacy Month with a proclamation signing at the Wilmington Library. Literacy Month is intended to recognize the extensive efforts of literacy partners to promote reading as an essential skill and a lifelong pleasure.

“Children learn to read by grade three and then read to learn for the rest of their lives. Literacy is the foundation that each of our students and neighbors need for success.” said Governor Carney. “Recent statewide assessment results show that our students continue to need extra supports, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage all Delawareans to take advantage of the many resources available in our state through Delaware’s libraries and literacy organizations this month and every month.”

“First Chance seeks to promote quality, early language experiences toward healthy brain development and school readiness,” said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. “We know that there are incredible windows of opportunity, with long-term implications, during early childhood. Kids aren’t just learning the fundamentals of reading, they’re learning how to read the world.”

To learn more about First Chance Delaware, visit Governor Carney’s website.

“Our children spend their earliest school years learning to read for good reason: Strong literacy is the key to success in so many areas,” said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick. “They need strong literacy skills to absorb information in math and science, social studies, the arts, and every other subject.”

“All of the literacy partners have now joined together in the Delaware Literacy Alliance, and are releasing the first strategic plan. With Delaware Libraries as the backbone, we are addressing literacy across the lifespan,” said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian. “Literacy is the foundation for success in school, in work, and throughout life.”

To view the Delaware Literacy Alliance’s strategic plan, visit the Delaware Libraries website. Follow the Delaware Libraries form to join the Delaware Literacy Alliance.

There are many resources related to literacy available in the State of Delaware:

Children and adults can sign up for a free library card online or at their local library.

Delaware children under five are eligible for free books delivered monthly from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Many school districts partner with Reading Assist to provide high-dosage tutoring for students grades K-3. Connect with your school district to check availability.

Kindergarten Registration Month is just around the corner in November. Discover early literacy resources and get registered for Kindergarten with the Delaware Readiness Teams.

Adult learners can find support through Literacy Delaware programs. Individuals can also train to become tutors through their programming.

Read Aloud Delaware creates opportunities for volunteer readers to connect with young children to share the joy of reading.

Learn more about the Delaware Department of Education’s Literacy Plan which establishes a framework to address the state’s literacy challenges.

