Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,950 in the last 365 days.

COVERAGE OF ALGONA POLICE OFFICER KEVIN CRAM FUNERAL

September 20, 2023

ALGONA, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol is providing the following details for the public to watch this morning's funeral service for slain Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram. Coverage is live now via feeds from KCCI - Channel 8 News, the CBS affiliate based out of Des Moines. The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Algona Community School. 

YouTube Link:

https://youtube.com/live/_L7t6Ujo2cY

 

KCCI Facebook Page: 

https://www.facebook.com/kcci8

 

 

 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

COVERAGE OF ALGONA POLICE OFFICER KEVIN CRAM FUNERAL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more