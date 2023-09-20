HHS Awards $8.1M to Fund the Third Cohort of the Diaper Distribution Pilot

Today, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the award of $8.1 million to fund the third cohort of grant recipients of the diaper distribution demonstration and research pilot program, bringing the total funding to $24.3 million since the program’s inception in September 2022.

“Diapers are essential to the health and well-being of infants and young children,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The diaper distribution pilot fills a critical gap in existing federal safety net services at a time when families are most vulnerable, and this additional funding demonstrates continued congressional investment in this important work.”

The seven new grants will serve families in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. Grant recipients will work with local partners to strengthen and expand their existing diaper distribution infrastructure and provide wrap-around support services to assist families experiencing diaper need. These support services can include job training, educational support and housing services.

“Diapers can be a significant source of financial strain on families with low income, and a lack of diapers can cause not only pain and discomfort for children, but can also cause their caregivers to miss work,” said ACF Acting Assistant Secretary Jeff Hild. “Helping families access diapers, together with other supportive services, helps them take steps toward financial stability and overall health and well-being.”

Diapers alone can consume eight percent of a person’s total income if earning the federal minimum wage. Helping families access diapers and diapering supplies has been found to reduce economic stress, increase workforce participation, increase family income and decrease anxiety in both children and caregivers.

“The diaper distribution pilot addresses both the immediate material need for diapers, as well as connecting families with the services they need to thrive,” said ACF Office of Community Services Director Dr. Lanikque Howard. “We are proud the diaper distribution pilot continues to grow, reaching more children and families across the country.”

For more information about the diaper distribution pilot, watch this animated video in English, Spanish or Mandarin.

To learn about ACF’s Office of Community Services’ other anti-poverty strategies, visit www.acf.hhs.gov/ocs/help.