Laser Plastic Welding Market Forecasted to Expand to US$ 1.5 Billion by 2025, Marking a 8% CAGR| TMR

The demand for advanced laser plastic welding systems in these industries is consistently rising due to its ability to weld 3D and complex shapes.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global “𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” size was estimated at US$ 950 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025.
The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis. The report also includes a detailed study of key companies to provide insights into business strategies adopted by various players in order to sustain competition in this highly competitive environment.
𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
Laser plastic welding, also often referred to as through-transmission welding, is a process of bonding plastic using focused laser radiation. The process is very much different than traditional metal welding. The concept involves passing a focused laser beam through an upper, laser transmissive part to the interface of the two parts to be joined. The laser light is turned into heat energy as it is absorbed by the lower joining partner. The heat created at the interface creates a molten weld seam and the two plastics are fused.
This report covers a research time span from 2020 to 2025, and presents a deep and comprehensive analysis of the global Laser Plastic Welding market, with a systematical description of the status quo and trends of the whole market, a close look into the competitive landscape of the major players, and a detailed elaboration on segment markets by type, by application and by region.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝
• Technological advancements in laser plastic welding systems is one of the crucial factors that attract a substantial portion of the end-use industry players. Leading manufacturers operating in the laser plastic welding market are putting constant efforts to design and manufacturer high precision laser plastic welding machines. Key manufactures are investing significantly in research and development to develop lasers systems with a narrow laser beam, as it facilitates the overall welding process. For instance, on October 2017, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has introduced a powerful processing unit, PU-W, developed specifically for plastic welding, with continuously varying laser spot diameter between 2.2 to 4mm.
• In addition to these, on June 2017, Trumpf is another manufacturer operating in the laser plastic welding market has launched its TruDiode 4001.5 machine at LASER World of Photonics, Munich. This machine is based on patented technology of Trumpf, DWM (Dense Wavelength Multiplexing). This technology greatly reduces the size of the laser systems for processing of larger and heavier components.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 -
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Rofin Sinar Technologies Inc., Amada Miyachi Co. Ltd., Bielomatik Leuze GmbH + Co. KG, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, DILAS Diodelaser GmbH, Leister Technologies AG and Dukane IAS LLC
𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
By System
• Standalone System
• Integrated
By Method
• Contour Welding
• Quasi-Simultaneous
• Simultaneous
• Mask Welding
• Radial Welding
• Others
By Laser
• CO2 laser
• Diode Laser
o Dio-Scan
o Direct
o Fiber Coupled
o Multi-diode
• Fibre Laser
• Nd:YAG Laser
By Application
• Component
• Films
By End-use Industry
• Electrical & Electronics
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Consumer Goods
• Others
𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
