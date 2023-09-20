Omega 3 Ingredients Market to garner CAGR of 10.9% by 2027
Continued research for potential health benefits of omega 3 ingredient in growth & development of toddlers is promising for growth of omega 3 ingredient market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global omega 3 ingredients market size reached US$ 4,939.9 Mn in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2027.Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Omega 3 ingredients are naturally occurring polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and nutrients that are imperative for optimal human health. They are widely found in fish, flaxseed, and dietary supplements, such as algal; krill refine tuna, and fish oil. Alpha-linoleic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are some common ingredient types.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing consumer health awareness about the benefits associated with the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA are major factors fuelling growth of the global omega-3 ingredients market. Omega-3 ingredients are also linked with lowering prevalence of cancer, heart diseases, and arthritis. Cancers of the prostrate, colon, and breast can be lowered with the intake of omega-3 ingredients. In addition, omega-3 ingredients play a major role in brain development of infants, which is a major factor propelling growth of the global omega 3 ingredients market.
Low public awareness about the types of omega 3 fatty acids and their benefits will restrict growth of the global omega-3 ingredients market. Negative consumer perception about the smell and taste of omega-3 ingredients is also expected to restrict the growth of the market.
Technological advancements and product innovation is expected to fuel the market for omega 3 ingredients during the forecast period.
Omega 3 Ingredients Market Trends:
Rising cases of obesity and heart-related issues across the globe are majorly driving the growth of the market. Omega 3 ingredients are widely used for treating chronic diseases, such as severe hypertriglyceridemia. Additionally, the increasing consumer preference towards high-quality supplement products due to hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is favouring the market growth.
In line with this, the widespread adoption of dietary supplements comprising omega-3 fatty acids to maintain overall wellness and health is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, manufacturers are widely incorporating advanced technologies in the formulation of omega-3 ingredients to remove environmental pollutants, prevent oxidization, and provide high-temperature resistance, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.
Moreover, increasing product utilization in cosmetics, sun care, hair care, personal care, and colored products to achieve balanced hydration, regulate the skin's oil production, subdue breakouts, minimize signs of aging, and soothe irritated or dermatitis skin are propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising product adoption in pet and animal feed and the implementation of various government entities regarding nutritional claims of omega-3 in food products, are supporting the market growth.
Some of the major players operating in the Omega 3 Ingredients Market are:
Marine Ingredients, LLC., Omega Protein Corporation, Copeinca ASA, Cargill Incorporated, GC Rieber Oils AS, POLARIS Nutritional Lipids, Croda International plc, Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Denomega Nutritional Oils, and NU-MEGA Ingredients Pty Ltd. (Clover Corporation).
