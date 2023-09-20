Ways 2 Wellness Introduces Activity Books To Revolutionize Senior Family Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed with precision and care, these books cater to the cognitive and emotional needs of the elderly while also serving as a medium for families to engage, reminisce, and create meaningful moments together.
Ways 2 Wellness reveals its innovative offering for senior care – a range of carefully designed activity books. As the quest for dementia help for families grows more pressing, these books emerge as more than just activities. They are thoughtfully curated resources set to substantially enhance the quality of life for the elderly, offering cognitive enrichment and providing the emotional support that families have long sought.
Every page and activity stands as a testimony to the brand's commitment to senior care, offering caregivers more than just tools but true partners in their caregiving journey. The emphasis is not just on engagement but also on deep family bonding. Through these shared activities, families can experience moments of connection with their senior members, enhancing social engagement, promoting memory journaling, and enabling reminiscence therapy and skill retention.
"The Puzzle Experience" is particularly notable, presenting seniors with intellectually stimulating wellness-themed puzzles. Meanwhile, "Colorful Fun" is tailored for those seniors facing cognitive decline, offering them carefully crafted art projects and puzzles. The "Wellness Program Guide" is yet another gem, filled with innovative ideas designed especially for senior needs.
Reflecting on the launch, one of the organization’s team members remarked, "We recognized a profound need and felt compelled to address it. We are not just offering books but a holistic approach to senior care, especially when it comes to dementia help for families."
"We have also listened to the struggles and wishes of countless caregivers and families, and our activity books are a direct response to their needs. They represent our commitment to fostering joy, connection, and well-being among seniors and their loved ones," the company's rep stated.
The company's commitment extends beyond its products. Demonstrating their community spirit, they donate 15% of the proceeds to local nutrition assistance programs. Plus, to ensure maximum accessibility, its activity books are available in a convenient Print-on-Location PDF format.
About Ways 2 Wellness -
Born from the combined expertise of those seasoned in adult education and magazine distribution, Ways 2 Wellness has always been at the forefront of providing dementia help for families. Their 25,500-mile journey across the country during challenging times, distributing over 7,000 books, is a testament to their unwavering dedication. Today, they continue to shape the senior care landscape, making a difference with every activity book they create.
Media COntact
Ways 2 Wellness reveals its innovative offering for senior care – a range of carefully designed activity books. As the quest for dementia help for families grows more pressing, these books emerge as more than just activities. They are thoughtfully curated resources set to substantially enhance the quality of life for the elderly, offering cognitive enrichment and providing the emotional support that families have long sought.
Every page and activity stands as a testimony to the brand's commitment to senior care, offering caregivers more than just tools but true partners in their caregiving journey. The emphasis is not just on engagement but also on deep family bonding. Through these shared activities, families can experience moments of connection with their senior members, enhancing social engagement, promoting memory journaling, and enabling reminiscence therapy and skill retention.
"The Puzzle Experience" is particularly notable, presenting seniors with intellectually stimulating wellness-themed puzzles. Meanwhile, "Colorful Fun" is tailored for those seniors facing cognitive decline, offering them carefully crafted art projects and puzzles. The "Wellness Program Guide" is yet another gem, filled with innovative ideas designed especially for senior needs.
Reflecting on the launch, one of the organization’s team members remarked, "We recognized a profound need and felt compelled to address it. We are not just offering books but a holistic approach to senior care, especially when it comes to dementia help for families."
"We have also listened to the struggles and wishes of countless caregivers and families, and our activity books are a direct response to their needs. They represent our commitment to fostering joy, connection, and well-being among seniors and their loved ones," the company's rep stated.
The company's commitment extends beyond its products. Demonstrating their community spirit, they donate 15% of the proceeds to local nutrition assistance programs. Plus, to ensure maximum accessibility, its activity books are available in a convenient Print-on-Location PDF format.
About Ways 2 Wellness -
Born from the combined expertise of those seasoned in adult education and magazine distribution, Ways 2 Wellness has always been at the forefront of providing dementia help for families. Their 25,500-mile journey across the country during challenging times, distributing over 7,000 books, is a testament to their unwavering dedication. Today, they continue to shape the senior care landscape, making a difference with every activity book they create.
Media COntact
Ways 2 Wellness, LLC.
+1 (888) 338-5335
support@ways2wellness.health
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube