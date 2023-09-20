Managed VPN Market Projected to Reach US$141.82 Billion by 2033: Surging Demand for Secure Remote Connectivity | Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Managed VPN: Cloud Service Providers to Witness the Fastest Adoption in the Coming Years

New York, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for managed VPN services is expected to rise from its estimated value of US$20.01 Billion in 2022 to US$141.82 Billion by the end of 2033.From 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 19.5%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 23.81 Billion.

This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Managed VPN (Virtual Private Network) market, including market size, growth trends, key players, drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Managed VPN services have become essential for organizations seeking secure and efficient remote connectivity solutions, especially in an increasingly digital and remote work-oriented world.

Managed VPN services are designed to provide secure, encrypted communication channels for organizations and their remote workforce. As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and the need for remote access grows, Managed VPNs have become crucial tools for ensuring data privacy and network security.

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the Managed VPN market, including:

Remote Workforce Expansion: The adoption of remote work policies and the need for secure remote access to corporate networks have driven the demand for Managed VPN services.

Cybersecurity Concerns: Organizations are increasingly investing in VPN services to protect sensitive data and maintain regulatory compliance.

Globalization of Businesses: As businesses expand internationally, the need for secure communication between geographically dispersed offices and employees grows.

Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Cybersecurity Awareness: The increasing awareness of cybersecurity threats prompts organizations to invest in secure network solutions like Managed VPNs.

Cybersecurity Awareness: The increasing awareness of cybersecurity threats prompts organizations to invest in secure network solutions like Managed VPNs.

Remote Workforce: The rise of remote work necessitates secure and reliable VPN services for remote access to corporate resources.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance requirements such as GDPR and HIPAA drive organizations to adopt Managed VPNs to protect sensitive data.

Challenges

Intense Competition: A highly competitive landscape leads to pricing pressures and a constant need for innovation.

Technological Complexity: Managing and maintaining VPN networks can be complex, especially for organizations with limited IT resources.

Future Outlook

Evolving Threat Landscape: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the demand for advanced Managed VPN solutions with robust security features will increase.

Evolving Threat Landscape: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the demand for advanced Managed VPN solutions with robust security features will increase.

5G Adoption: The rollout of 5G networks will create new opportunities for high-speed, low-latency Managed VPN services.

IoT Integration: The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices into business networks will drive the need for secure, scalable Managed VPN solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Remote Access VPN, Site-to-Site VPN

Remote Access VPN, Site-to-Site VPN By End User: Service Providers, Enterprises, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITES, Energy and Power, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Others

Service Providers, Enterprises, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITES, Energy and Power, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Others By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share in the managed VPN market, led by the United States. The region's mature IT infrastructure, large enterprise sector, and cybersecurity concerns drive market growth

Europe is witnessing robust growth in the managed VPN market, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France leading the way. Stringent data protection regulations and a focus on network security contribute to market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, India, and Japan, is experiencing rapid growth in managed VPN adoption. Expanding businesses, increasing digitalization, and rising cybersecurity threats are key drivers.

Competitive Analysis

Significant businesses are spending in R&D to release a new, improved solution for the managed VPN industry. Businesses that are concentrating on strategic partnerships to collaborate and grow in the market.

The Managed VPN market is highly competitive and features several prominent players, including:

AT&T

Cisco Systems

BT Group PLC

CenturyLink, Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Verizon Communication Inc.

Orange Business Services SAS

Tata Communication Ltd.

NTT Corporation

Telefonica, S.A.

Recent Developments

Proton and DW have a relationship that will allow users to access and use DW content online safely as of March 2023. Furthermore, restrictions imposed by worldwide internet filtering will be simple to get around.

Cisco resolved serious security issues in small business VPN routers in August 2022. These issues allowed remote, unauthorised attackers to execute arbitrary code or instructions and subject impacted systems to DoS attacks.

