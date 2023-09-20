Submit Release
Encore Green Environmental partners with Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Working together for research and implementation of environmental initiatives.

KINGSVILLE, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Green Environmental and Texas A&M University-Kingsville jointly announce a commitment to work together to create and implement environmental restoration and sustainability initiatives. Encore Green is a leader in re-purposing produced water for agriculture through their patented process of Conservation By-Design. As a public research university, Texas A&M University-Kingsville is a historic leader in agriculture investigation and innovation serving south Texas and agricultural industry partners. These two leaders will work together to further strides in agricultural and environmental research and application.

“We know that much good will come from working with Texas A&M University-Kingsville. We are like-minded and strive to see an increase in soil health, which increases agriculture and through photosynthesis even cleans the air,” says Marvin Nash of Encore Green Environmental.

“We welcome Encore Green as a practitioner of utilizing beneficial water for agriculture. Our highly esteemed research faculty in the Colleges of Agriculture and Engineering will benefit from our working partnership to help advance water conservation and environmental protection for our Texas agricultural communities. They, in turn, will benefit from our research and academic advances,” says Dr. Shad D. Nelson, Dean, Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

As increased challenges demand an advance in water management and soil health while advancing sustainability, this partnership is poised to achieve these critical goals in the development of a Total Ecological Solution.

You can find out more at: https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/ & https://www.TAMUK.edu/AGNR

To contact Encore Green:
Marvin Nash
Phone: 307-287-6711
Email: Marvin.Nash@encoregreenenvironmental.com
Web address: https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/

To contact Texas A&M Kingsville:
Dr. Shad D. Nelson
Email: Shad.Nelson@tamuk.edu
Phone: 361-593-3712
Web Address: https://www.tamuk.edu/agriculture/index.html 


