Travel Advisory: I-295 Lane Reduction at Mendon Road Bridge in Cumberland Begins Friday

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily reduce the number of travel lanes in each direction of I-295 from three lanes to two lanes at the Mendon Road Bridge (Route 122/Exit 20).

The reduction creates work zones on both sides of the highway to allow RIDOT to continue rehabilitation of the bridge, reconstructing its piers and abutments. This will be in place until late 2024. The entire project will be done in summer 2025.

The Mendon Road Bridge was built in 1965 and was badly deteriorated, having been classified as structurally deficient for more than 10 years. It carries 22,300 vehicles per day and is a vital link for Cumberland as one of two primary north-south routes through the town.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Mendon Road Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.