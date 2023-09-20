Submit Release
Secretary of State Wes Allen Introduces AVID

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Secretary of State Wes Allen introduces Alabama Voter Integrity Database (AVID), replacement for ERIC more commonly known as the Electronic Registration Information Center. Secretary Allen believes the new system will allow Alabama to have the cleanest and most accurate voter registration list in the country.

Here is a quick reference sheet outlining the features of AVID. To view today’s press conference, click here.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama's Chief Election Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

For press inquiries contact Faith Pierce by phone 334-242-3677 or email faith.pierce@sos.alabama.gov

###

