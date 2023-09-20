Life Sciences BPO Market Poised to Reach US$ 419.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at 7.9% CAGR | Insights by TMR
Life sciences BPO market is driven by rise in demand for low cost drugs and patent expirationsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Transparency Market Research, “𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐏𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Information By Service Type and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2027”, industry is projected to grow to US$ 419.6 Billion , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period (2019 - 2027).
The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis. The report also includes a detailed study of key companies to provide insights into business strategies adopted by various players in order to sustain competition in this highly competitive environment.
Since the demand for anti-reflection coatings is witnessing an upsurge, market players tend to leverage the prowess of R&D activities to offer better coating solutions, and gain a competitive edge in the Life Sciences BPO landscape. However, cost-prohibitive maintenance of Life Sciences BPO in end-use applications could impede the otherwise average growth strides of the market during the forecast period.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
This report encompasses historical, current, and prospective analyses and appraisals for the Life Sciences BPO Market. The market estimates presented in the report result from a comprehensive research approach involving various research channels such as primary research, secondary research, and subject-matter expert consultations. These market estimates consider the influence of existing market dynamics and a range of economic, social, and political factors on the Life Sciences BPO Market. Additionally, the market data is shaped by regulations, government expenditures, and advancements in research and development. Both positive and negative market changes are factored into these estimations.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡:
The report incorporates primary information collected directly from key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative analyses utilizing the Porter Five Force model’s parameters. The report emphasizes macroeconomic indicators, trends within the parent market, and growth drivers. A comprehensive understanding of the market is achieved through both primary and secondary research. Rigorous checks were performed on the data used in the report to ensure its authenticity and quality. The credibility of evaluations and market segments is established using both bottom-up and top-down methodologies.
𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐏𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Key players operating in the global life sciences BPO market are engaged in the development and approval of new products, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. Major strategies adopted by the key players are likely to fuel the global life sciences BPO market in the next few years. Key developments in the global life sciences BPO market are:
• In June 2018, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Sciformix Corporation, a scientific process outsourcing company engaged in offering pharmacovigilance and regulatory solutions to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. The acquisition strengthened the company’s position in the later phases of drug and device development, primarily for post-marketing pharmacovigilance and market access solutions.
• In September 2017, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Chiltern, which became a part of the company’s CDD segment. This acquisition enabled the former to strengthen its position in the global CRO services market.
• Syneos Health, Inc. entered into several partnerships to consolidate its position in the market and expand its customer base. For instance, in November 2019, the company entered into a partnership with AiCure, an AI and advanced data analytics company, to optimize patient engagement and trial success.
• The report on the global life sciences BPO market discusses individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of life sciences BPO.
The competition landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of the key players operating in the global life sciences BPO market.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 -
IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Syneos Health, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Inc.
𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐏𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
By Service Type
• Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
Final Dosage Form
Packaging
• Contract Research Organizations
Drug Discovery
PreClinical Trials
Clinical Trials (I, II, III, IV)
Medical Writing
Pharmacovigilance
Clinical Data Management
Regulatory Services
Clinical Monitoring
Biostatistics
Protocol Development
Site Management
• Contract Sales Organizations
• Others
