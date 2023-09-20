Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors Market (IGBTs) Share and Growth Predictions for 2014 - 2022 | Increasing at a CAGR

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the “Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors Market (IGBTs) by Type (Discrete IGBT, IGBT Module), Power Rate (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power), Application (Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter & UPS, Electric Vehicle) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022”.

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market is expected to garner $11 billion by 2022

IGBT is a type of power semiconductor that is used as an electronic switch device. It is also known as minority carrier device that enables faster switching rate and offers greater efficiency. It is a cost-effective solution to replace Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET), which is compatible with higher voltage and current. It enables power management to enhance energy conservation in various applications such as industrial systems, consumer electronic, and electric vehicle. In addition, it is a combination of MOSFET and Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT) in monolithic form. Currently, it is used in renewable resources and electric vehicles to improve switching speed and prevent power loss.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors market (IGBTs) is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors market (IGBTs) share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors industry include:

• ABB Group

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Toshiba Corporation

• IXYS Corporation

• Renesas Electronics Corp

• Semikron International GmbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

