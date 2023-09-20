Optical Coating Equipment Market Anticipated to Hit US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027 with a 4% CAGR| TMR
Continuous growth in the automotive industry has led to the increased demand for optical coating equipment.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global “𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from US$ 4.4 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027, with a substantial CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Continuous headways in fabrication technology, fostering the development of sophisticated optical coatings, irrespective of the curvature surface, are projected to have a profound influence on the landscape.
Since the demand for anti-reflection coatings is witnessing an upsurge, market players tend to leverage the prowess of R&D activities to offer better coating solutions, and gain a competitive edge in the optical coating equipment landscape. However, cost-prohibitive maintenance of optical coating equipment in end-use applications could impede the otherwise average growth strides of the market during the forecast period.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
The optical coating equipment market is a highly technology-intensive market, entailing market players to invest in thin-film coating technological skills. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used for the development of optical coating equipment, in turn, have an imminent impact on the cost of finished products. Moreover, merely setting up a business in the industry requires a high working capital, which creates an entry barrier for new players. This implies that the threat from new entrants is low, and market players need to consolidate for business success.
Since the entire production cycle relies on the availability of raw materials, market players can reap the benefits of consistent supply of raw materials by collaborating with suppliers. Furthermore, market players need to have an appetite for constant technological reforms, when it comes to the outcome of their products, as high-end medical, automotive, and military applications demand utmost precision.
𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: 𝐀 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫
• Countries in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe have seen tremendous increase in the demand for vehicles and electronic products in recent years, which has led to huge growth in the demand for optical-coated products, leading to the expansion of the optical coating equipment market.
• Optical-coated products offer features such as antireflective and filtering capabilities. They are also suitable for medical equipment, especially ophthalmic equipment and several electronic products.
• The medical equipment industry is a significant consumer of optical-coated products. Several equipment such as bio-medical devices need thin film sensors. The growing demand for these products will boost the demand for optical coating equipment.
𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Key manufacturers in the optical coating equipment market such as Buhler Holding AG are strengthening their overseas sales structure by increasing their production capacities. Other key developments in the optical coating equipment market are as follows:
• In June 2018, Buhler AG acquired Sputtering Components Inc. based in Owatonna, Minnesota, the U.S. Sputtering Components provides components and sub-assemblies for large-area vacuum coating systems in the U.S. Sputtering Components Inc. has 40 full-time employees.
• In February 2015, Evatec AG completed the acquisition of the Advanced Technologies segment of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG. At the time of this acquisition, the Advanced Technologies segment had 200 employees who were absorbed by Evatec AG.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Cutting Edge Coatings GmbH, Dongguan Huicheng Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd., Dynavac, Evatec AG, Optorun Co., Ltd., OptoTechOptikmaschinen GmbH, Satisloh, scia Systems GmbH, Shincron Co. Ltd., Solayer GmbH, and VON ARDENNE GmbH
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Technology
• Plasma Sputtering
• IBS (Ion Beam Sputtering)
• ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition)
By Coating
• Mirror Coatings
• Optical Filters
Band-pass Filters
o NIR Filters
o UV Filters
o VIS Filters
Long-pass Filters
Short-pass Filters
Notch Filters
Others
• Anti-reflection Coatings
• Beam Splitters
By Substrate
• Glass
• IR Materials
• Plastics
• Metals
• Replicated Optics
By Application
• Medical
• Solar
• Electronics
• Telecommunications
• Automotive
• Others
