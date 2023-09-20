Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Size, Exploring Share and Scope for 2018 - 2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the “Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market by Product (Plugs, Connectors, Interlocked Socket Outlets, Switch Disconnectors, Distribution Board Equipped with IEC Sockets, and Others), End User (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Entertainment, Construction, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, and Aerospace & Defense), and Country (Italy, Spain, France, UK, Dach, Benelux, North Europe, East Europe, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

Europe industrial plugs & sockets market was valued at $2,463.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,614.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Industrial plugs & sockets are power devices, which allow electric equipment to be connected to the power source. These industrial plugs & sockets prevent accidental or deliberate mismatching of plugs. Moreover, they avoid electrical connections that are not compatible in terms of current, polarity, voltage frequency, and type of use. Products, such as plugs, connectors, interlocked socket outlets, switch disconnectors, distribution board equipped with IEC sockets, and other types of products including phase inverter plugs, phase inverter surface inlets, and auxiliary contacts, are covered in this report.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Europe industrial plugs & sockets market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Europe industrial plugs & sockets industry include:

• Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & CO. KG

• PC Electric GmbH

• Bals Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG Scame Group

• Palazzoli Group

• Marechal Electric Group

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Group

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Legrand SA

• KATKO

• Lovato Electric S.p.A

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Europe industrial plugs & sockets market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Europe industrial plugs & sockets market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

