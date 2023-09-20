High Strength Premixes Market to Hit US$ 53.5 Billion by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages among consumers is a major factor propelling the growth of the market

Rockville , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global high-strength premixes market is predicted to reach beyond a value of US $53.5 Bn by the end of 2033 while it climbs at a CAGR of 4%.



High-strength premixes, or alcopops, are ready-to-drink beverages that combine alcohol with various flavors and sweeteners. They're convenient, as they don't require mixing, and come in a wide range of appealing flavors. Alcopops typically have a higher alcohol content compared to regular beers or ciders, making them a choice for those seeking a stronger drink. They also offer portion control and are approachable to new drinkers.

The growth of the high-strength premixes market is primarily driven by evolving consumer preferences and the demand for convenient, ready-to-drink options. Additionally, the appeal of diverse and innovative flavor profiles, along with the desire for higher alcohol content beverages, has contributed to the market's expansion.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 53.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 88 Tables No. of Figures 66 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The United States market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This is followed by China which is expected to witness a market share of 40% in 2033.

In 2022, specialty stores accounted for more than 50% of the global high-strength premix demand. Moreover, the growing preference of brands to sell their products through specialty stores is expected to boost the demand.

Japan and Korea are expected to be lucrative markets due to the good presence of domestic brands in the countries.



The high-strength premixes market is driven by evolving consumer preferences towards convenient, ready-to-drink options, and the demand for diverse and innovative flavor profiles with higher alcohol content. - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Castel Groupe

Shanghai Bacchus

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Mark Anthony Brands Ltd.

Halewood International Ltd.

Brown-Forman Corp

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Pernod Ricard Groupe

Takara Holdings Inc.

Diageo Plc

Oenon Holdings Inc.

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd.

Bacardi & Co Ltd.

Liquor Co Ltd.

Phusion Projects LLC

Market Competition

The increasing desire for convenient and tasteful alcoholic beverages is a driving force behind the fierce competition in this market. Recognizable names such as Bacardi Limited, Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA, and Constellation Brands are prominent participants in this industry. With their rich industry expertise and solid reputations, these firms play pivotal roles in the market, working diligently to stay ahead of the competition.

In October 2022, Moon Dog Brewing, a Melbourne-based beverage company, unveiled its latest line of ready-to-drink premixes under the brand name Razzler. These new drinks boast a low-calorie, low-sugar, and low-carb profile, offering a selection of enticing fruity flavors.

In April 2022, Bacardi, a leading global spirits company with a family-owned heritage, introduced a new line of pre-mixed cocktails for home consumption called Tails Cocktails. These cocktails are available in various regions such as Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Belgium & Austria.

Winning strategies

In the market for high-strength premixed alcoholic drinks, companies focus on understanding and appealing to specific groups of consumers. For example, they may target younger drinkers who prefer convenient options or those who prioritize easy, on-the-go solutions.

Teaming up with popular alcohol brands or celebrities is a smart move. This helps boost the visibility and attractiveness of a brand by leveraging the existing fame and trust people have in these well-known names. By working together, companies can reach a wider audience and gain credibility. In June 2022, Coca-Cola Co announced that it had partnered with Brown-Forman Group, the maker of the famous Jack Daniels Whiskey to sell premixed cocktails.





Key Segments of High Strength Premixes Industry Research Report

By Product: Spirit-based RTD Wine-based RTD Malt-based RTD Others

By Sales Channel: Specialty Stores Modern Trade Duty-free Stores Online Stores Other Sales Channels

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





