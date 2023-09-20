Pocket Radar, Inc. Launches Advanced Pocket Radar Connect Feature, Setting New Standards for Ball Speed Measurement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pocket Radar's innovative new Connect feature offers seamless integration with top-tier scoring and streaming platforms, enriching game analysis and player development.
Pocket Radar, Inc., the global trailblazer in compact speed tracking technology, is proud to announce the launch of the much-anticipated 'Pocket Radar Connect' feature. This revolutionary addition, designed for the discerning athlete, coach, and bowling enthusiast, propels the acclaimed Pocket Radar PLUS to the forefront of sports technology, providing an unmatched synthesis of performance data with real-time feedback.
Sourced from the ingenious minds at Pocket Radar, Inc., and showcased within the iOS version of the Pocket Radar Sports App—with Android compatibility on the horizon—the Pocket Radar Connect is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation. This feature enables users to effortlessly embed velocity measurements into their favorite in-game scoring apps and streaming platforms. With esteemed partners like GameChanger, AthletesGoLive, SidelineHD, and Sporfie onboard, the pocket radar app experience now offers an enriched landscape of in-game data visualization and analysis.
The genesis of the ball speed measuring app feature was to address a growing need in the international sporting community, especially in India and the UK. Recognizing the surge in demand for precise, accessible, and actionable insights, especially among bowlers and coaches, Pocket Radar, Inc. once again bridges the gap between professional-grade radar technology and the everyday user.
A pivotal Pocket Radar PLUS suite component, the Connect feature complements the platform's existing functionalities. For instance, pitch tagging and charting capabilities enable a comprehensive analysis of games and bullpen sessions. Users gain profound insights into performance dynamics by associating location and pitch type selections with each velocity reading. Furthermore, the slo-mo video capture feature allows for a meticulous frame-by-frame review of mechanics and techniques, serving as an invaluable tool for player development.
Chris Stewart, CEO of Pocket Radar, Inc., remarked, "Our goal has always been to make professional-grade speed tracking technology universally accessible. With the Pocket Radar Connect feature, we're not only upholding that promise but elevating the standards of how athletes and coaches in India and the UK perceive and interact with metrics and data."
In line with Pocket Radar, Inc.'s enduring ethos of bringing professional-grade radar technology to the broader public, the Pocket Radar Connect feature is poised to redefine the paradigm of ball speed measurement and game analysis. As sports professionals and enthusiasts in India and the UK increasingly turn to data-driven insights for player improvement, this feature promises to be a game-changer.
About Pocket Radar, Inc. -
Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, Pocket Radar, Inc. specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing innovative speed-tracking technology. Renowned for redefining the accessibility of professional-grade radar technology, they offer cost-effective, user-friendly solutions tailored for a wide spectrum of users. Independent testing from the IACP's official test lab underlines the credibility of their technology.
Media Contact
Pocket Radar, Inc.
+1 888-381-2672
Info@PocketRadar.com
