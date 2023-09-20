Convenience Food Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The convenience food market growth is being driven by the busy lifestyle led by people worldwide and a surging demand for convenient and easy to prepare foods.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Convenience Food Market Trends, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global convenience food market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 456.8 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.20%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 651.6 billion
The convenience food market growth is being driven by the increasingly busy lifestyle led by people worldwide and a surging demand for convenient and easy to prepare foods. With rising disposable incomes, more consumers are willing to spend more to purchase food products that are ready-to-cook (RTC) or ready-to-eat (RTE). To meet the growing demand, key players are investing in the development of a wide range of RTC and RTE food options, to give consumers greater variety.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://bit.ly/464KPeY
The extended shelf life of various convenience foods, particularly frozen food and canned food is further aiding the convenience food market expansion. Consumers can purchase convenience foods in bulk and prepare and eat as needed, thereby reducing the need for multiple shopping trips and saving time. Many consumers buy large volumes of convenience foods during sales or discounts for added cost savings as the extended shelf reduces the risk of food spoilage.
An increasing focus on health and adequate diet is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the convenience food market in the coming years. As more consumers become aware about the importance of healthy foods and balanced diets, they are boosting the demand for healthy convenience foods. New methods of processing and packaging are aiding in the preparation of convenience foods that have improved nutritional profiles and flavours.
Convenience Food Industry Definition and Major Segments
Convenience foods refer to the various types of food products that can be prepared easily, quickly, and with minimal effort, thereby offering greater convenience to consumers. These foods typically have a longer shelf life and are available in ready to cook as well as ready to eat formats, depending upon the specific product.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://bit.ly/46aTTyA
Based on product, the market is divided into:
• Meat, Fish and Poultry Products
• Cereal Based Products
• Vegetable Based Products
• Others
On the basis of type, the market is classified into:
• Raw Food
• Canned Food
• Frozen Food
• Ready to Cook
• Ready to Eat
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Speciality Stores
• Others
By region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Convenience Food Market Trends
Rising urbanisation and increasing awareness regarding the various types of convenience foods available are among the key trends impacting the convenience food market. As consumers become aware of the ease and time-savings offered by convenience foods, the market demand is likely to surge in the coming years. Diversification of convenience food offerings, expanding into different cuisines and dietary preferences, are further augmenting the customer base, aiding the market development.
Proliferation of distribution channels, both offline and online, are additional trends in the global market for convenience foods. Various supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and speciality stores are increasing their stocks of convenience foods, to meet the growing demands of consumers and to offer new product types. Meanwhile in the coming years, online distribution channels for convenience foods are likely to witness steady growth, as more consumers switch to online grocery shopping for discounts and home delivery flexibility.
Regionally, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the global convenience food market, fuelled by changing eating habits and busy lifestyles. As more consumers turn to foods that are ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook, the demand for convenience foods such as frozen foods and canned foods is likely to rise. Presence of key players in countries such as the United Kingdom and Switzerland is further aiding the development of the market for convenience foods in Europe.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global convenience food market report are:
Nestlé SA
Associated British Foods plc
The Kraft Heinz Company
McCain Foods Ltd
WH Group Limited.
MTR Foods Pvt Ltd.
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Lantmännen ek för
Grupo Bimbo
JBS
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Glycol Ethers Market: https://bit.ly/48ArlR5
Indian Smart Card Market: https://bit.ly/3PNIoaV
Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platform Market: https://bit.ly/3Pqavvd
Neoprene Market: https://bit.ly/3t73Jmw
Motor Repair and Maintenance Market: https://bit.ly/46ikEkx
Maritime Information Market: https://bit.ly/3EJmjno
Ginger Processing Market: https://bit.ly/3EMRpuA
Trauma and Extremities Devices Market: https://bit.ly/3Lwpm6p
Polymer Binder Market: https://bit.ly/3RxadWh
North America Legal Cannabis Market: https://bit.ly/3Rs8VMe
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective, and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
John Walker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other