MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION APPROVES SETTLEMENT IN RATE CASE FOR NORTHERN UTILITIES, Inc. d/b/a Until

September 20, 2023

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) approved a settlement this week in Northern Utilities, INC. d/b/a Unitil's distribution rate case. The Parties in the case and the Commission agreed that the terms of the settlement are in the public interest. The settlement was not opposed by any party involved in the case.

The settlement reduces the rate increase from the initial request by more than $4 million. For an average residential heating customer, the monthly bill increases by $9.22, from $121.65 to $130.87. The average monthly bill for a residential, non-heating customer increases by $7.99, from $45.34 to $53.33. The new rate goes into effect October 1, 2023.

"While rate increases are tough on consumers who are already impacted by inflation, this settlement is significantly lower than originally requested and balances customer impact with the investment needs of the utility to continue to safely and reliably serve its customers," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett, II.

Background:

On May 1, 2023, Northern submitted its initial request for an increase in distribution rates.

On August 31, 2023, a stipulation was filed by the Office of the Public Advocate, formalizing a settlement proposal. The increase was reduced from 22.2% to 14.4% for an average residential heating customer and from 29.3% to 19.0% for an average residential non-heating customer. The initial request would have amounted to an increase of $14.51 for the average residential heating customer and $12.37 for the average residential non-heating customer.

Northern cites inflation, increased depreciation expenses, a new training center for pipeline employees.

Additional Details: All public documents in the case are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2023-00051.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov