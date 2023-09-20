Cost of Shipping To Australia And New Zealand Reduces Closer To Pre-pandemic Levels According to PSS International Removals

London, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

PSS International Removals London, based in the UK, has announced lower costs for consumers in their updated guide on shipping to New Zealand and Australia. The company points out that the cost of shipping to these destinations has been slowly returning to the lower levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. This may, therefore, be an excellent time to resume any plans for shipping or moving that were waylaid due to the global shutdown.

CEO of PSS International Removals Liam Witham comments, “The past few years have been very challenging for everyone involved in international shipping. Whilst the industry still faces many challenges, it's very good for customers moving overseas that shipping rates are once again much more affordable.”

The company, which specialises in international shipping, understands that cost is often a significant obstacle for people planning to move overseas. In many cases, the allure of a new life (or new career opportunities and so on) can prove to be blindsided by a breakdown of these costs, and this was especially true during the pandemic. The company says many were further inconvenienced by the fact that several countries had their own restrictions implemented for all travellers.

Fortunately, times have changed, and the company is pleased to report that costs are settling down, a fact which is now reflected in the official PSS International Removals cost calculator, available via their official website. Anyone can now request a quick quote from the company for any move that involves shipping to Australia from the UK, and the same is true for New Zealand-bound travellers.

PSS International Removals London has been shipping to these destinations and others for decades, and their vast experience in the industry has made them a trusted name for all international moving needs. The company specialises in minimising the stress a client has to deal with during their move, supported by the PSS International Removals logistics teams and various support programs. In essence, if a client wants their goods and precious belongings safely shipped to New Zealand or Australia, enlisting the support of PSS International Removals is one of the more reliable and cost-effective ways to do so.

Anyone can check the truth of this for themselves by using the online calculator. The company is proud to share that it takes only 60 seconds to generate a quote for a range of moving services, including household removals, box & bag shipping, vehicle shipping and more. Those who wish to proceed with PSS International Removals can then start the process of shipping all their belongings overseas.

This includes boxes, luggage, furniture and even vehicles. As an example of what shipping costs may come to, the company says clients may be charged $190 - $411 (£150 - £325) for 2 - 5 large boxes, $6,735 (£5,316) for a 20 ft container and $11,147 (£8,798) for a 40 ft container.

For a more accurate estimate, a client may request that the company carry out a home survey to give them a definitive idea of what this section of their move will cost. To ensure clients will not have to spend out of pocket to determine what a move will cost, the company is pleased to confirm that this home survey is offered at no charge.

In the next stage, the company will use their assessment of the client’s property and goals (including their intended destination, budget and more) to offer situation-specific guidance regarding the services that would be best for their needs. Those with little experience moving across great distances may also benefit from the company’s input regarding the various challenges they are likely to encounter on their way.

In the third stage, the company dispatches a team to the home in question to collect all the client’s belongings. No effort is needed on their part; the team will expertly pack and load everything themselves and then deliver it to the company’s shipping branch. Finally, once the client has arrived at their new home, they can take possession of their belongings. PSS International Removals has advice for those concerned about customs clearances and other possible issues.

Clients may check the Global Container Freight Index to see a graph which clearly shows how container shipping rates have spiked and have now returned close to pre-pandemic levels. When ready, they can contact PSS International Removals London to begin planning their move in earnest.

