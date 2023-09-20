ThriftBooks® Profit Share Program Helps Libraries Across the U.S. Raise Funds to Buy New Books

Mid-Continent Public Library and Las Vegas-Clark County Library District have joined the ThriftBooks Profit Share Program

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller has announced that Mid-Continent Public Library and Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, have joined its Profit Share Program which will allow them to raise funds by selling pre-owned books on ThriftBooks.com. Through this exclusive profit-sharing partnership, libraries are able to use the funds raised to purchase new books for patrons to enjoy. Since starting the program in 2005, ThriftBooks has partnered with major libraries across the country in cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco.



Through the Profit Share Program, each partnership is specifically tailored to fit the library’s needs as they look for options for their weeded books. Libraries simply pack up their books. From there, ThriftBooks picks up the books, sells them, and then shares the profits of saleable books and media with the Library Partners.

This program helps libraries to create a sustainable revenue stream and libraries can then use funds to purchase new books to benefit their communities.

“ThriftBooks has a long and deep relationship with libraries across the country,” said Jamie Hurst, National Library Account Manager at ThriftBooks. “Our Profit Share Program with libraries allows us to extend our commitment to empower communities through literature. By partnering with libraries, we aim to strengthen their role as vital cultural hubs and enhance access to knowledge for patrons of all backgrounds. Together, we are building a future where libraries thrive and patrons flourish.”

“The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation’s partnership with ThriftBooks is in its first year, but it has been an impressive year in securing funds for our many programs through our partnership,” said Tamar Hoapili, Chair at the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation. “Funding received from ThriftBooks book sales are supporting the District’s Tutoring program, Books for Babies program, Career Online High School program, and STEM program to name a few. External partnerships like this assist our foundation in serving the needs of the community at all levels.”

The company’s first library partnership was with King County Library System in Washington, which is still partnered with ThriftBooks today. ThriftBooks believes in giving books a second life and through the Profit Share Program, the company continues to promote literacy, sustainability and community. Since its inception, ThriftBooks has sold more than 250 million books and saved over 9 million trees. Through its social responsibility initiatives, ThriftBooks has provided more than $100 million to charity partners and donates books and time to underserved communities to promote reading and its benefits.

“Our longstanding partnership with ThriftBooks provides KCLS the opportunity to give direct access to books and other resources in some of our area’s most vulnerable and underserved populations: older adults, unhoused populations, and immigrant and refugee communities – just to name a few,” said Lisa Yamasaki, Executive Director at King County Library System Foundation. “Recently, the success from theThriftBooks library Profit Share Program enabled KCLS to help displaced Ukrainians preserve, maintain, and safeguard their language and heritage through a grant-provided Ukrainian book collection.”

