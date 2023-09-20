Questex’s IECSC Florida 2023, the Premier Event for Wellness Education, Unveils Conference Program with Over 80 Classes

Hours of Continuing Education Opportunities Available

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, today unveils its conference program, which offers over 80 sessions for spa and wellness attendees to learn. IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 15-16, 2023. Register here.



“With so many courses to choose from, attendees will leave IECSC Florida with new ideas, new techniques and new solutions,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event and Partnership Director, Spa & Beauty Event & Partnership Director. “Even if you are an industry veteran, you know how essential it is to keep up to date with the latest technology and trends and there’s no better way to do that than in-person training from industry leaders, where you can have a real dialogue and glean tangible takeaways.”

IECSC Florida offers a strong education program, curated by American Spa to include relevant business-building information, presented by the industry’s most prominent speakers, including valuable content such as medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, nails, health & wellness, client & retail growth, social media & marketing.

Conference highlights:

No-Downtime Chemical Peels: Revolutionize Your Results – in the Esthetics Track, presented by Nichelle Mosely, award-winning esthetician and CEO of Queen City Beauty Group

5-Star Client Experience – in the Client Relationships & Retail Growth Track, presented by E’Toshia McFarland, award-winning Estie educator

Laser Physics & Care Plans for Med Spas – in the Medical Spa Track, presented by Courtney Sykes, Chief Administrative Officer of Southeastern Esthetics Institute.

Lash Lift and Beyond – in the Makeup and Beauty Enhancements Track, presented by Rita St. Pierre, beauty specialist.



In addition, IECSC Florida will present three classes offering NCBTMB credits:

Florida Laws & Rules, presented by Crystal A. Howard of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association (FSMTA), 2 CE credits.

The Luxury of Wellness Technology, presented by Sherrie Tennessee, CEO of SpaSOS, 1 CE credit.

Wellness Leadership, presented by Sherrie Tennessee, CEO of SpaSOS, 1 CE credit.



Since specializing is one way for spa professionals to stay at the top of their game, and to be as profitable as possible, attendees can also participate in nearly 50 complimentary exhibitor presentations through the Product Focused Education (PFE) program. Each class offers a deep dive into a specific product or service, giving attendees expert brand knowledge that they can leverage in their business. These classes are all included with the 2-Day Exhibit Hall pass and do not require an additional fee.

View the complete schedule here.

Noteworthy at this year’s event are the multiple opportunities to increase accreditation, presented by WU Aesthetics. Attendees must stop by the WU Aesthetics booth #104 to claim their credits.

Free access to the 10-Hour Continuing Education (CE) for Cosmetology Professionals - a $19.99 value. (Provider approval #0008298. Course approval #0501529.)

Free access to the 4-Hour Initial HIV/AIDs Continuing Education for Cosmetology Professionals - a $16 value. (Provider approval #0008298. Course approval #0501532.)

Make It a Weekend and Take Brightline – Save 25%

To sweeten the deal, IECSC Florida is offering a 25% discount off Brightline train tickets for all attendees, so they may travel to the event seamlessly and conveniently. The West Palm Beach Brightline stop is located less than one mile from the Palm Beach Convention Center and organizers encourage attendees to come early and make it a weekend to experience at this gorgeous location. Explore the incredible shops and dining in Rosemary Square, located directly across the street from the Convention Center, and no trip would be complete without a visit to beautiful Palm Beach, just over one mile away. Plus, the lovely Hilton West Palm Beach is connected right on site at the Convention Center. Click here for hotel and train info. Use promo code IECSC23 to redeem 25% Brightline discount.

Register to Attend

IECSC Florida takes place October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. IECSC Florida is celebrating its 25th year in Florida. Register here. Register as a group of four or more to save $20 off total registration. Conference passes include 2-Day Exhibit Hall access. Plus, guests will be treated to a sunset networking happy hour immediately following the close of the Exhibit Hall Sunday evening, inclusive of one free drink, compliments of sponsor Lipgloss & Aftershave. Media may register to attend here.

