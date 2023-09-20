The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited Opens Registrations for Their 2023 Annual Public Meeting

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (The FBCL) 2023 Annual Public Meeting will be held both virtually and in person on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.



The FBCL is inviting the public and media to attend the meeting, which will highlight the past year’s activities and current initiatives of the Corporation. Among the highlights, special attention will focus on governance and operations, and development projects affecting the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge, Thousand Islands International Bridge, and Seaway International Bridge.

At the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Media representatives and members of the public are asked to register by sending an email to communications@federalbridge.ca by noon, October 12, 2023.



ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

The FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. The FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

