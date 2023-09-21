Quiet Light Announces Attendance at the Unconventional Acquisitions Mastermind Annual Event in Austin, Texas in November

Quiet Light is Excited to Empower Mastermind Members at Main Street Over Wall Street with the Skills and Resources to Maximize the Value of their Businesses

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This November, from Wednesday the 1st through Friday the 3rd, business owners and financially free Contrarians will gather in Austin, Texas for the Main Street Over Wall Street UA Mastermind Annual Event . The goal of the UA Mastermind Annual Event is to connect amazing humans in real life, challenge fellow entrepreneurs to build empires, and bring attendees closer to their next deal.The UA Mastermind Annual event is the ideal play to find an investor or operator, create an acquisition action plan, and connect with other inspiring business leaders. The event is filled with incredible speakers, breakouts, and events that provide each ticket with a strong ROI. Outside of the conference room, attendees can take yoga classes and learn important self defense tactics in an epic workshop. The event celebrates a rough-around-the-edges kind of sophistication with a high-quality, but laid back vibe.As a proud sponsor of the event, Quiet Light will empower attendees with actionable insights into ways to increase business value, reduce business risks, and navigate a successful exit. The Quiet Light team of entrepreneurs have all bought, sold, or started significant online businesses and work continuously to provide the most helpful resources and guidance. Guests get access to the Quiet Light Advisors during happy hours, network events, and special sessions. Quiet Light is excited to be a part of the Contrarian Community to free minds and build bank accounts by sharing their mantra of relentless honesty that helps entrepreneurs exit for more money and better terms.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.