Ceasefire announcement in Nagorno Karabakh: ‘EU is watching the situation very closely’

The European Union is watching the situation in Nagorno Karabakh “very closely”, the EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, said today at the press briefing in Brussels.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan announced that an agreement on a ceasefire has been reached to stop “to suspend local anti-terror measures”.

“The European Union is watching the situation very closely and the Member States will decide next steps in this context as we see the developments unfolding on the ground,” said Peter Stano.

He added that “it’s also important to urgently return to the meaningful and honest and genuine dialogue between Baku and the Karabakh Armenians” and said the EU took note of the announcement that such meetings should take place on the 21 September.

He also said that the EU expects “immediate cessation of hostilities, and we also expect that Azerbaijan stops the current military activities”.

