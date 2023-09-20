Voices of Ukraine: Grants for media operating from Ukraine

The European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), co-funded by the European Commission, together with the Fix Foundation have announced a new phase of their joint ‘Voices of Ukraine’ programme.

The project aims to provide material support to Ukrainian media that operate directly from Ukraine. The programme prioritises small regional publications that are experiencing the most on-the-ground difficulties.

The organisers accept applications from all types of media outlets, including print, online, radio, and television. Both established media organisations and emerging startups are eligible to apply. Applicants must comply with all relevant laws and regulations governing media operations in Ukraine.

Grant funds can be spent not only on keeping media outlets viable, but also on upgrading old equipment or purchasing new equipment, exploring innovative approaches to journalism such as data journalism, multimedia stories and audience engagement on digital platforms that require specialised equipment.

The deadline for application is 30 September.

