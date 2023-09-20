EU and UNDP offer grants for journalistic content on energy – up to $20,000!

The European Union and UNDP have launched a grant programme to support media outlets in Moldova in disseminating accurate information about the energy sector and debunking myths related to energy and climate.

The ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’ programme will award five grants of up to US$20,000 to Moldovan media outlets interested in covering the energy sector.

The competition is open to media products in video, audio, graphic and text formats. The programme also encourages the use of innovative approaches and graphic visualisation.

The grant funds can be used by media outlets to pay salaries and fees of key personnel (journalists, translators, editors, cameramen, designers, accountants, fundraisers), travelling expenses (related to production activities) and promotion expenses.

The competition is open to media outlets registered in Moldova with more than three years of experience, an independent editorial policy and a proven commitment to professional and ethical journalism.

The deadline for applications is 27 September. Media products produced as part of the competition must be published between October 2023 and 15 January 2024.

