Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Period 2021-2028 | Report by TMR

Bone grafts and substitutes market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic bone diseases and technological advancements

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.4 Billion by the end of 2028.To replace missing bones or heal fractured bones, bone grafts and substitutes are used. They consist of osteoconductive matrix that fills up wounds to speed healing, osteoinductive proteins that support the division of identical bone cells into two, and osteogenic cells that create bone in the proper conditions. Since they are bioresorbable, they don't result in an antigen-antibody reaction. These qualities make them popular for treating fractures and bone injuries, as well as in trauma, spinal, face, foot, and ankle procedures.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

DePuy Synthes
Integra LifeSciences
NuVasive Inc.
Stryker
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Xtant Medical
Zimmer Biomet
Baxter Healthcare Corporation
Medtronic

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€:

Increasing Adoption of Bone Graft Substitutes for Dental Implants to Boost Market Growth
Technological Advancements in Bone Graft Substitutes to Drive Market Growth
Increasing Adoption of Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes to Boost Market Growth
Clinical Limitations of Bone Graft Substitutes to Hamper its Demand
Companies with Technologically Advanced Product Portfolios to Hold Key Market Share

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต

The rise in occurrences of joint and bone problems is one of the most significant factors that is anticipated to support market expansion. The demand for bone grafts for orthopedic operations has increased. Due to its use as a replacement in the autologous kind of bone graft, bone grafts are in high demand. The market for bone graft cell substitutes is anticipated to expand over the forecast period as a result of an increase in incidences of bone deformities. The introduction of new polymer and ceramic materials with physiologically superior properties is one of the major market trends currently being seen. The creation of free-form biomaterial scaffolds for tissue regeneration is aided by the emergence of new manufacturing technologies like fast prototyping and 3D printing. Additionally, because of increased morbidity rates, an ageing population, and an increase in osteoarthritis cases, there is a growing demand for bone grafts and substitutes. In addition, a move toward minimally invasive procedures and rising patient knowledge of the advantages of bone regeneration using biologics are fueling the market's expansion.

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€

The rising medical tourism worldwide, particularly in developing countries, is likely to create numerous growth opportunities in the global market. These countries offer high-quality healthcare services at an affordable price. This is the main reason attracting patients seeking orthopedic treatments. Moreover, the advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative bone graft substitutes with improved safety, efficacy, and biocompatibility. These technological advancements include the use of growth factors, 3D printing, stem cell therapy, as well as tissue engineering techniques. The major key players in the global market significantly invest in research and development to increase their product portfolios, which can capitalize on these technological opportunities

๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

What will the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market growth rate during the forecast period?
Which are the key factors driving the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market?
What was the size of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market by 2028?
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global market?
What are the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market opportunities in the Industry?

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป

๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜
Allograft
Synthetic Bone graft
Others

๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น

๐—–๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฐ-๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ
Calcium Phosphate
Calcium Sulfate
Others

๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜†๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ-๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ
Polylactides
Polyglycolides
Polyurethanes
Others

๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ-๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ

๐—–๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น-๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ

๐—ข๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€

๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ-๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฟ
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Others