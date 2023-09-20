Submit Release
RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2023 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 20th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2023 Conference on Wednesday, September 20th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1qNfmm8xQX6AHwKesZ3aJw
and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
URL: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1qNfmm8xQX6AHwKesZ3aJw
   

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 363 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928

 


