Panama Your Way Acquires Panama Exotica S.A. and its subsidiary Tour Istmo Panamá
Panama Your Way announced today the successful acquisition of Panama Exotica S.A. and its subsidiary Tour Istmo Panamá.PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panama Your Way, a leading online tours booking company in Panama, announced today the successful acquisition of Panama Exotica S.A. and its subsidiary Tour Istmo Panamá, a prominent Panamanian travel agency and tour operator. This strategic move strengthens our position in the market and expands our capabilities to better serve customers from around the world.
Panama Exotica S.A. (i.e. Tour Istmo Panamá) brings a wealth of expertise and a strong customer base to our operations. By combining forces, the new company will benefit from increased resources, enhanced product offerings, and improved operational efficiencies.
"We are thrilled to welcome Panama Exotica S.A. to the Panama Your Way family," said Leszek Glanas, President. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers. Together, by forming this new and bigger entity, we will lead in the tourism sector of Panama."
The integration process will begin immediately, with a focus on ensuring a smooth transition for all. The newly formed company will operate as Panama Exotica S.A. with a travel agency license under the legal entity Tour Istmo Panamá. Panama Your Way along with its website will continue to operate under the brand name “Panama Your Way by Tour Istmo Panamá”.
About Panama Your Way:
Panama Your Way is a leading booking platform and DMC that specializes in organizing vacations and tours in Panama. It offers the possibility to book private guided tours, day trips as well as organize multi-day trips and personalized custom tours throughout Panama. In business since 2015, it offers the best in class service to travelers and tourists from around the world who chose to explore Panama their way. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to innovation, Panama Your Way is dedicated to providing exceptional service to its customers.
About Panama Exotica S.A.:
Panama Exotica SA (i.e. Tour Istmo Panamá) is a travel agency and tour operator known for its private tours specially crafted for the European customer. With a reputation for excellence and a loyal customer base, Tour Istmo Panama has been a key player in the market for over 6 years.
For more information, please contact:
Leszek Glanas
Panama Your Way / Panama Exotica SA
+1 844-772-6262
info@panamayourway.com