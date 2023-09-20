Medical Transcription Services Market to Reach a Value of USD 96.7 Billion by 2028 | Transparency Market Research Inc
Medical transcription services market is driven by increasing patient population across the globeWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Transcription Service Market, offers a detailed analysis of current trends, recent advancements, market circumstances, size and thorough profiles of key competitors. In 2020, the market for medical transcription services was estimated to be worth USD 64.8 Billion. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2028.By the end of 2028, the market for medical transcription services is anticipated to reach USD 96.7 billion.
The report also analyzes the impact of voice recognition technology on medical transcription and the advancements in the field, including robotic automation, cloud-based services, and the integration of artificial intelligence and voice transcription. It examines the concept of offshoring, the role of developing nations in outsourcing medical transcription services, and technological innovations such as digital technology and electronic health record systems.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Nuance Communications, Inc.
MModal, Inc.
Acusis, LLC
Transcend Services, Inc.
TransTech Medical Solutions
Precyse Solutions LLC
iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd., among others
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿:
The growing need for automated medical transcripts is driving the market growth. There is a need for automating the transcription process through the integration of medical data by various information systems of hospitals, speech recognition systems, and compiling patient information in a single place. Automated medical transcripts are generated in real-time. ASR systems can identify individual speakers and differentiate between patients and healthcare providers. Such benefits of using ASR will fuel the growth of the medical transcription market in the US during the forecast period.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲:
Low accuracy rates of speech recognition software are challenging the market growth. ASR systems are subject to errors and lack of accuracy in clinical documents generated. EHR and other health information technologies also have high chances of error. This, in turn, will impede the medical transcription market growth in the forecast period.
𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:
Other important factors studied in this report include demand and supply dynamics, industry processes, import & export scenarios, R&D development activities, and cost structures. Besides, consumption demand and supply figures, cost of production, gross profit margins, and selling price of products are also estimated in this report.
The conclusion part of their report focuses on the existing competitive analysis of the market. We have added some useful insights for both industries and clients. All leading manufacturers included in this report take care of expanding operations in regions. Here, we express our acknowledgment for the support and assistance from the News Apps industry experts and publicizing engineers as well as the examination group’s survey and conventions. Market rate, volume, income, demand, and supply data are also examined.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
History and Physical Report (H&P)
Discharge Summary (DS)
Operative Note or Report (OP)
Consultation Report (CONSULTS)
Others (Pathology Report (PATH) & Radiology Report (X-rays or radiographs))
𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁
Outsourcing
Offshoring
Both
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:
𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆: An overview of the key findings, conclusions, and recommendations from the report. It also contains an overview of the market, industry, or sector being analyzed, including market size, growth rate, and key trends.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: A breakdown of the market into different segments based on factors such as product type, products applications, and geographic region.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀: An analysis of the key players in the market, their market share, competitive strategies, and strengths and weaknesses.
𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀: An analysis of the customer base, including their preferences, buying behavior, and demographics.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀: An analysis of current and emerging trends in the market, including technological advancements, changes in customer behavior, and shifts in the competitive landscape.
SWOT Analysis: An analysis of the markets strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Forecasting: A projection of future market trends and growth opportunities
