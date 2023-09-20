- Docket Number:
- FDA-2023-D-3550
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
Oncology Center of Excellence
This guidance recommends approaches that sponsors of clinical trials of medical products can consider when there is a major disruption to clinical trial conduct and operations due to disasters or public health emergencies, which can include but are not limited to hurricanes, earthquakes, military conflicts, infectious disease outbreaks, or bioterrorist attacks. The appendix to this guidance further explains those approaches by providing answers to questions that the Agency has received about conducting clinical trials during major disruptions.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2023-D-3550.