Dental Practice Management Software Market Share to Hit $4 Billion, Globally, by 2027 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The dental practice management software market to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Mode (On-Premise Delivery Mode, Web-Based Delivery Mode and Cloud-Based Delivery Mode), Component (Patient Communication Software, Scheduling Software, Invoice/Billing Software, Insurance Management Software, and Other Components) and Geography”, the global dental practice management software market growth is influenced by rising prevalence of dental diseases and growing geriatric population.

Dental Practice Management Software Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.83 billion in 2019 and is poised to reach $4.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.





Global Dental Practice Management Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the top dental practice management software companies operating in the global dental practice management software market include Carestream Dental, LLC., Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, Dentimax, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., Nxgn Management, LLC, Compudent Systems Inc among others. These companies focus on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide and increase their product range in specialty portfolios. They have a widespread global presence, which provides them to serve a large set of customers and subsequently increases their market share.

In June 2021, Curve Dental announced a collaboration with Dental Intelligence to obtain access to Dental Intelligence’s online scheduling system LocalMed. This agreement aims to make it easier for clinics to include the company’s practice management software, which enables patients to schedule virtual appointments.

In December 2019, Benco Dental launched practice management solution powered by Open Dental software, a total practice management solution for dental offices. Scalable for any practice size, this open source program designed by a dentist is available through the nation’s largest independent dental distributor.

In September 2022, Carestream Dental has announced the launch of its new cloud-based practice management software solution for oral and maxillofacial surgery. This solution, called Sensei Cloud for Oral Surgery, is designed for accessible, intuitive management solutions for oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) specialists, according to a press release from Carestream.





Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.83 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 4.03 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 10.9% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 230 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Delivery Mode, Component and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Dental Practice Management Software Market: Delivery Mode Overview

The global dental practice management software market, based on delivery mode is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode. In 2019, the web-based delivery mode segment held the largest share of the market, by delivery mode. However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 12.8% during 2020 to 2027. A web-based system is used to track dental practices and dental facilities such as dental clinics as well as hospitals, from the time of arrival to the time of discharge. In this system, the arrival time of the patient is noted and the staff is accordingly informed and the tests or procedures are conducted further. The approach of web-based mode of delivery has been adopted widely in dental purposes, owing to high security, lower price, instant software updates, and unlimited storage capacity. In addition to the above-mentioned benefits, web-based delivery provides universal access to patient database. Owing to the demand for web-based delivery mode is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. For instance, Dentrix practice management software offered by Henry Schein offers web-based delivery mode with various updated version. It helps to build dental practices with integrated eServices.

The cloud-based delivery mode offers a standardized way to help commercial and academic institutions. Helps in managing their laboratory data generated from different laboratory functions such as sample testing, instrument usage, automation, and report generation. Cloud-based delivery mode system is an extremely manageable alternative which helping in the accessing real-time information regarding patient, employees as well as the devices in a healthcare facility’s premises. An example for cloud based delivery mode in the dental industry is Romexis AssisDent, provided by Entteri, a Finland based company. Romexis AssisDent helps maximize the clinic’s productivity. It covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting. And, to top it all off, Romexis AssisDent is a breeze to use.





Global Dental Practice Management Software Market: Component Overview

Global dental practice management software market, based on component was segmented into, scheduling software, patient communication software, invoice/billing software, insurance management software, and other components. In 2019, the scheduling software segment held the largest share of the market, by component. However, the patient communication software segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of 11.8% during the coming years. Scheduling is an important aspect in the dental practice management, since it helps in efficient management of time as well as patients in dental clinics as well as hospitals. Scheduling is been widely adopted in dental practices for production based on hourly breakdown of tasks. By doing so, it is simple to learn as well as easy to understand, it also helps organize the work to be undertaken by the team members when an appointment has been scheduled in advance. An important aspect of scheduling on an hourly basis is it increases the productivity of the clinic or the hospital. Hence enabling the dentist as well the team to efficiently achieve their goals as well provide treatment to a larger number of patients. Owing to the above mentioned factors as well as the reduced waiting time by the patient, the segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.





