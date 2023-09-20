EPOW Announces Its “Development of Novel Sodium ion Biomass Anode Materials” Project Won the Top 50 of 2023 “Maker in China” SME Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Contest Guizhou Chapter

ZIBO, China, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Material Co., Ltd. has won the top 50 of 2023“Maker in China” SME Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Contest Guizhou Chapter (“SME IEGC”) with the project “Development of Novel Sodium ion Biomass Anode Materials” . SME IEGC, focally directed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT), is an annual global contest aiming at selecting enterprises with innovative technologies, and facilitating collaborative innovation in the industries including New Energy, Energy Saving and Environmental Protection, Information Technology, New Materials, Industrial Internet and Advanced Manufacturing, Bio-medicine and Biotechnology. The winners are selected for outstanding technology, products, finance and strategy, from various candidate projects recommended by local governments and universities, through on-site evaluation and scoring by experts. Sunrise is the only one winner company in the lithium-ion battery anode material industry, and it is one of the three winners from Qianxinan Prefecture.

“Winning top 50 in SME IEGC is a honor for our entire team.” stated Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of Sunrise. “This contest is one of China’s innovation and entrepreneurship contests at state level of significant global influence. It recruits innovative technology companies all over the world. Sunrise's commitment to technological innovation, high-quality products, and talent team in the field of lithium-ion batteries is the key to win. ”

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 260,543 ㎡manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

