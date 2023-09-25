The Wafer Prober Market forecasted to experience a CAGR of 6.40% with an estimated valuation of US$1.846 billion by 2028
The wafer prober market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% to reach US$1.846 billion in 2028 from US$1.196 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wafer prober market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$1.846 billion by 2028.
The growth in this market can be attributed to several factors, including the escalating demand for semiconductor devices and microelectronics, a rising need for advanced medical devices, and the increasing adoption of electronic devices. Additionally, the surge in information and communication technologies and the ongoing transition towards a digital society are expected to further boost the demand for semiconductors in the near term.
A wafer prober is a system employed in the semiconductor development and manufacturing process to conduct electrical tests on wafers. Additionally, wafer probes are utilized for assessing the properties of prototype ICs, conducting reliability tests, and detecting defects during semiconductor development.
The Wafer Prober market is experiencing growth due to high demand, mainly driven by the industry's expansion. This growth can be attributed to the increased need for semiconductor devices, which require high-speed and high-precision testing solutions in the production process. Along with process scaling, the industry is also adopting 3D stacking for advanced packaging that includes multiple devices and heterogeneous components. Additionally, the growing demand for electronic devices is also fueling the wafer prober market since these devices rely heavily on semiconductor chips. Wafer probers are an essential tool for testing and verifying the performance and functionality of semiconductor chips before integrating them into electronic devices to ensure they meet the necessary quality and reliability standards. In a recent development, In June 2021, Formfactor, a prominent semiconductor test and measurement provider, collaborated with Northrop Grumman Corporation, a technology company focused on global security and human discovery, to introduce a fully automated cryogenic wafer probe system that operates at temperatures as low as 4 Kelvin and below. This innovation was aimed at accelerating the advancement of superconducting computing applications.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wafer-prober-market
Based on the type, the wafer prober market is segmented into fully automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. The Fully automatic wafer segments show substantial growth in the forecasted period, and the fully automatic wafer segment is expected to experience significant growth. Fully automatic wafer probers have several advantages over semi-automatic probers, including reduced labor costs, increased productivity, and minimal downtime due to their ability to perform repetitive tasks with high precision.
Based on Geography, the Wafer prober market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific holds a significant share, driven by due to favorable developments. The Asia Pacific region has been at the forefront of semiconductor technology, housing manufacturing facilities in countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea, all renowned for their cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication capabilities. Additionally, this region is home to numerous prominent companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which plays a pivotal role in the semiconductor industry's development and advancement.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the wafer prober market that have been covered are FormFactor, Micronics Japan Co., Ltd., SV Probe, Hprobe, MPI Corporation, Advantest Corporation, Tokyo Electron, SemiProbe, Technoprobe, Semidice.
This analytics report segments the wafer prober market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Fully Automatic
o Semi-Automatic
o Manual
• By Geography
o Americas
• United States
• Others
o Europe, Middle East and Africa
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• South Korea
• Japan
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• FormFactor
• Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.
• SV Probe
• Hprobe
• MPI Corporation
• Advantest Corporation
• Tokyo Electron
• SemiProbe
• Technoprobe
• Semidice
