Introducing the New and Improved Evertwine: Revamped and Refueled!

Evertwine was well received, not only by their community, but by everyone; from their partners, friends, to content creators. Anyone who interacted with the game had nothing but positive words for it.

Zagreb, Croatia, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The community was quite vocal about this. They appreciated and loved Evertwine more than any other aspect of the project, and the team wants to give them the game they can truly enjoy. The game undoubtedly stood out above other aspects of the project in terms of development, so moving forward, their focus is clear: Evertwine will thrive as a phenomenal game first and foremost. While their journey with NFT projects showed promise, they recognized the undeniable magic that Evertwine holds.

Their mission is to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience that will transport players to new realms of excitement, adventure, and earning potential. Together, they can pave the way for an unforgettable gaming experience that everyone truly deserves. They plan to raise funds in a transparent manner by utilizing what NFTs & blockchain have to offer!

They have secured further funding for the development of the project!

But that's not all. They have secured a whopping $1.2 million investment for the ongoing development and growth of Evertwine. This means they can ensure a stable and exciting future for the game.

Join them on this remarkable journey as they breathe new life into Evertwine. The community's continued support will be instrumental in shaping the future of this incredible project. Let's embark on this adventure together and redefine the gaming landscape in ways never before imagined. Get ready for a gaming experience everyone truly deserves!

Useful Links

Website: https://evertwine.io/



Twitter / X: https://twitter.com/EvertwineIO



Discord: https://discord.gg/fSXTQz7ZVW



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/



Medium: https://medium.com/@Evertwine



Telegram: https://t.me/EvertwineIO



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Evertwine

Martin Lisak info-at-exordiumgames.com