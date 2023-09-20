Exposure Management Leader Tenable Receives Global Recognition as a Premier Employer of Choice

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in eight countries globally; Australia, France, India, Ireland, Israel, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S. This is the second consecutive year that Tenable has received this recognition in the U.S., and the first time it has pursued and received this accolade for Tenable’s global teams.



In addition to these global certifications, in the U.S. market Tenable has also been named a 2023 Best Workplace in Technology as well as a 2023 Best Workplace for Millennials . To be eligible for the 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™, have 10 or more employees in the U.S., and be in the technology industry. To be eligible for the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list, companies must be Great Place To Work-Certified™and must have at least 50 Millennial employees in the U.S. Earning a spot on a Great Place to Work list means Tenable has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for.

Great Place To Work ® has been surveying employees around the world about their workplace experiences for 30 years. It has developed a set of themes and metrics that not only reveal whether employees feel their workplace is great, but also predict retention, agility and overall business success. The study revealed that 89% of Tenable’s U.S. employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

For placement on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology list , Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work, who analyzed the survey responses of 162,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the technology industry, with rankings based on their feedback. To determine the honorees on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List , Great Place To Work collected nearly 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list, with rankings based on their feedback. Survey responses are analyzed to determine the extent to which this experience is shared by the full workforce.

Sharing why they enjoy working at Tenable, millennial employees remarked:

“Tenable truly cares about its employees. A lot of companies will say that, but Tenable backs that up with policies and benefits that put the employee first and encourage mental and physical health as well as work-life balance.”

“You can reach anyone at this company, from executive level to junior level, and have a conversation and feel respected. You are not just a number at this company.”

Sharing why Tenable’s mission, vision and technology guides our success for the organization and customers alike, Tenable employees said:

“Our technology and vision truly make Tenable a strong player in the market.”

“The technology that we provide to empower the world to secure their networks is simply incredible.“

“At Tenable, we create solutions that reduce security risk for some of the world’s biggest organizations. The work we do matters and we know that our employees are pivotal in delivering on our mission,” said Bridgett Paradise, Chief People and Culture Officer, at Tenable. “We’re committed to creating a workplace culture that’s supportive, inclusive, authentic and respectful. This ensures our team members have what they need to be their best authentic selves and that they have the freedom to be bold, get creative and take risks. This is the first year Tenable pursued Great Place to Work certifications globally, so we’re extremely proud to receive this recognition across our regional teams.”

“With the largest share of the workforce today, the workplace experience of millennials says a lot about your organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These workers are looking for authentic leadership, meaningful work, and a healthy work environment — and they show loyalty to those who can deliver.”

Tenable strives to be a career destination where employees from all backgrounds can do their best work. Recently, the company has also been recognized as a top scorer on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI) . Presented by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), this accolade places Tenable on the list of the best places to work for Disability Inclusion. As this was Tenable's first submission for this award, this achievement underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

