Bloomage Biotech's Advanced 3D Skin Model Validates Hybloom™ Minitrue's Pivotal Role in Augmenting HA, Ceramides, and Collagen Production

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage Biotech has achieved a breakthrough in its research on the varying efficacies of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) molecules of different weight This fundamental study by Bloomage Biotech has resulted in an enzyme degradation technology that can accurately control the molecular size of HA between 400Da and 4000kDa. The larger HA molecules effectively form a moisture-locking layer on the skin's surface, preventing excessive moisture loss. Contrarily, the smaller HA molecules are proficient at permeating deeper skin layers, unlocking their various potential.

Previously, conventional human skin tests were limited to examining HA's superficial effects. However, with the advent of cutting-edge technology, the emergence of 3D full-layer skin models now allows the exploration of the impacts of micro-molecular HA on deeper skin layers, offering a new avenue to understand the efficacies of skincare ingredients. Bloomage Biotech's innovation has pioneered the reconstitution of a 3D full-layer skin model using human skin cells, applying principles of cellular biology and engineering, meticulously emulating human skin’s tissue structure. While this advanced 3D model lacks elements like blood vessels, lymphocytes, and nerves, it showcases the complete epidermal layer, basement membrane structure, and dermis, closely mirroring the morphology and crucial protein expression of human skin.

In 2023, Bloomage Biotech achieved a remarkable feat by developing a new generation of micro-molecular HA, named Hybloom™ Minitrue, with a molecular weight below 1000 Da. This groundbreaking product possesses a narrow and concentrated distribution of hyaluronic acid oligosaccharides, primarily comprising disaccharide HA2, tetrasaccharide HA4, and hexasaccharide HA6, with these oligosaccharides constituting over 85% of the product's composition. Experiments utilizing the 3D full-layer skin model have verified that Hybloom™ Minitrue can be transdermally absorbed and act upon the dermis.

Tests on the 3D skin model reveal that compared to the control group, skin applied with a 0.1% Hybloom™ Minitrue solution experienced a significant elevation in endogenous HA content. Additionally, Hybloom™ Minitrue enhances ceramide synthesis by promoting ceramide synthase expression, leading to a substantial 85.73% spike in the skin's endogenous ceramide content. Notably, even a 0.001% Hybloom™ Minitrue solution has been proven to stimulate the synthesis of Type I collagen in human dermal fibroblasts. These three pivotal components play an indispensable role in skin health and aesthetics.

HA is akin to the skin's reservoir. A singular HA molecule can retain up to 1,000 water molecules, hence, it's hailed as the quintessential natural moisturizing factor as it preserves skin cell hydration and facilitates the transportation of vital skin nutrients. Abundant HA bestows the skin with a healthy, luscious glow.

Ceramides serve as the skin’s vigilant gatekeeper. As the primary component of lipids between stratum corneum cells, ceramides function as protective sentinels, preventing moisture and nutrient loss while repelling external irritants, thereby maintaining skin’s pristine health.

Collagen is the structural “framework” of the skin. As the predominant structural protein in the skin, collagen bestows unparalleled elasticity and support. A skin abundant in collagen appears taut, resilient, with fewer wrinkles, exuding a youthful vibrancy.

Through elevating endogenous HA, ceramides, and collagen levels, Hybloom™ Minitrue enhances skin hydration, elasticity, and resilience, giving the skin with a refined, silky-smooth texture, preserving its youthful luster. Looking forward, with technological advancements and in-depth biologically active substance research, Bloomage Biotech aspires to proffer a diverse array of solutions to sustain skin health.

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has emerged as a leading global biotechnology and biomaterial company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage Biotech is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

