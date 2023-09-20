The Nation’s Largest Private Academic Plastic Surgery Practice Continues to Expand with the Addition of Two Surgeons

Garden City, NY, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPS Group) is pleased to announce the continued growth of its practice through the addition of two new surgeons: Dr. William Samson and Dr. Jason Clain.

Dr. Samson, an internationally recognized plastic surgeon, has been practicing in New York City for nearly 20 years, and specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery. Dr. Clain is a Harvard trained plastic surgeon specializing in both reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery with a particular interest in facial skin cancer reconstruction and surgical and non-surgical facial aesthetics.

“With a history that spans over 75 years, New York Plastic Surgical Group is proud to represent the best in patient care,” began practice president Dr. Tommaso Addona. “Our surgeons, both past and present, are known for pioneering and performing the most advanced reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures available. The additions of both Dr. Samson and Dr. Clain not only enhance the depth of our expertise, but also strengthen our position as the largest and longest running private and academic plastic surgery group in the United States.”

Dr. William Samson performs a variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures. In addition to expertise in all areas of plastic surgery, Dr. Samson is known as a specialist in both aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, and he is often called on to manage complex revision breast surgery procedures.

While studying biology as an undergraduate at Tufts University in Medford, MA, Dr. Samson developed an early interest in cancer, and he was invited to continue on as a Research Fellow in the Department of Tumor Immunology at The Dana Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard Medical School. In 1995 Dr. Samson completed his medical degree at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, before completing the five year General Surgery training program at New York Presbyterian Hospital- Cornell. He subsequently completed four years of training in plastic surgery, including a one year fellowship in Microsurgery and Breast Reconstruction, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Throughout his career, Dr. Samson has written extensively on microsurgery, aesthetic, and reconstructive breast surgery. His academic contributions have been presented at many national and international conferences. Dr. Samson is committed to education and has participated in the training of over 100 plastic surgery residents.

Dr. Samson is an internationally recognized plastic surgeon and has been a recipient of Castle Connolly’s Prestigious Top Doctor Award since 2019. With a practice in New York City that spans nearly two decades, Dr. Samson brings with him the addition of our newest location: 5 Columbus Circle in Manhattan.



Dr. Jason Clain is a Harvard-trained plastic surgeon specializing in both reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery. He has a particular interest in facial skin cancer reconstruction and surgical and non-surgical facial aesthetics such as facelift, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery.

Beginning his academic career at Tufts University, Dr. Clain graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Quantitative Economics. He spent the next two years researching the outcomes for patients undergoing reconstruction after head and neck surgery. He attended Medical School at Tufts University School of Medicine, where he graduated with research honors and was awarded the Martin J. Loeb surgical award. He completed residency at Harvard Plastic Surgery, where he served as chief resident in his final year.

Dr. Clain has published over 20 peer review articles. He has extensive training in multiple methods of complex reconstruction and cutting-edge approaches to aesthetic surgery, such as rhinoplasty, facelift, eyelid, breast, and body. Dr. Clain will be seeing patients in the Westchester, East Hills, and Garden City offices.

About New York Plastic Surgical Group

The year 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of NYPS Group (formerly Long Island Plastic Surgical Group). The practice comprises 24 plastic surgeons and is the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. NYPS Group’s main facility is located in Garden City, NY, with 11 additional offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester, and Connecticut. NYPS Group also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures and body treatments, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. NYPS Group surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.

