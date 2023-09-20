Day & Zimmermann Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Pre-fabrication and Installation Contract in Semi-Conductor Market

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day & Zimmermann's (D&Z) Maintenance and Construction division celebrates a multi-million dollar contract from Phoenix-based Propersys Corporation supporting the construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) first semiconductor chip plant in the United States.



“For over 120 years, D&Z has put people to work, protected our freedoms, and helped our customers power and improve the world. Being part of this national effort to secure America's semiconductor supply chain is vital to our continued mission, and vital to every American who values vehicles, computers, mobile devices, and thousands of other electronics,” said Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction President John McCormick. “I have full confidence in our welding and fabrication division to deliver with first-time quality and continue bringing careers to Arizona’s skilled craft professionals for decades.”

Propersys is a newly established U.S. subsidiary of Taiwan Puritic Corporation, which delivers professional facility turnkey project and system engineering services to the semiconductor fabrication industry. TSMC is among the beneficiaries of the Biden Administration’s CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law August 2022, providing billions in subsidies to the semiconductor industry.

D&Z's first scope of work includes pre-fabrication and installation of six work packages that include nearly seven miles of stainless-steel tubing and piping related to the total gas distribution, bulk specialty gas, and monitoring systems in the campus' chip fabrication facility 1, or Fab 01. All pre-fabrication is performed in a clean room environment using advanced welding processes at D&Z’s new Arizona fabrication facility.

“Over the last two years, we have been spending a lot of time understanding the semiconductor market, our potential customers, and their critical needs for this important work for our country. We’ve also used this time to study the 2,400 tools in the plant and most importantly develop relationships with the local building trades. We are prepared to deliver on our values and support the needs of this market for years to come in Phoenix and across the nation,” said Vice President, Welding Services, Tim Grubbs.

D&Z’s Maintenance and Construction division helps plant and facilities owners in the nuclear, fossil, solar, government sector, chemical, advanced automotive, semiconductor, and other industrial markets lower their total cost of ownership by delivering innovative maintenance, construction, and specialty services and solutions. D&Z is the nuclear maintenance contractor of choice for 54 of 93 operating nuclear reactor units in the country, including Arizona Public Service’s Palo Verde Generation Station in nearby Tonopah, Arizona.

