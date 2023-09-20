Carahsoft Announces Addition of Aqua Security Solutions in AWS Marketplace

New Path to Procurement for Innovative Cloud Native Security Solutions

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the addition of Aqua Security’s comprehensive cloud native security solutions to Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) program in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Carahsoft’s DSOR program combines the benefits of the Private Offers feature from AWS Marketplace, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers a seamless acquisition process for their cloud-based products and solutions that features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.



Carahsoft serves as Aqua’s Master Government Aggregator®, supporting distribution of Aqua’s solutions in AWS Marketplace. Aqua and Carahsoft have been partners since 2017, during which time Carahsoft’s teams have worked closely with Aqua to promote the adoption of Aqua’s solutions throughout the Public Sector.

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform is the Cybersecurity industry’s most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the development and application lifecycle from code to cloud and back. Aqua’s platform helps locate system vulnerabilities by combining platform-wide data sources and identifying high-risk areas. The platform provides customers complete visibility into multicloud environments, empowering them to make better security decisions and report regulatory compliance to management, auditors and other stakeholders with confidence.

“We are pleased to support Aqua’s availability in AWS Marketplace and work with our reseller partners to give our joint customers easier access to its revolutionary cybersecurity solutions, including the Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform,” said Alex Whitworth, Sales Director who leads the Aqua team at Carahsoft. “Aqua’s inclusion in AWS Marketplace will simplify the process of accessing and purchasing its next-generation cloud native security solutions for Public Sector customers looking to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities.”

“Carahsoft, Aqua and AWS are bringing together enhanced capabilities for the Federal market at scale,” said Al Nieves, VP Federal Sales at Aqua. “Making Aqua’s unified Cloud Security Platform available in AWS Marketplace means that Federal agencies are now able to accelerate critical cloud security buys to meet their cloud, security, modernization and innovation objectives, and achieve their missions. The timing is perfect for this better-together offering.”

Carahsoft is also an AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program member and works with a group of AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution on AWS, including professional services, migration services and other infrastructure services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization through cloud technology.

Aqua’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace allows both companies to address customers’ needs, meet expectations and pave the way for future growth. Through AWS Marketplace, Carahsoft Federal, State, Local and Education customers now have an additional option for Public Sector purchases. Please contact awsmp@carahsoft.com for more information on Carahsoft’s relationship with AWS.

Carahsoft’s MultiCloud solutions portfolio is comprised of a premiere network of cloud solutions from Carahsoft's reseller partners and subcontractors. Carahsoft offers leading MultiCloud solutions to help agencies achieve mission success and improve infrastructure. Learn more about Carahsoft's MultiCloud solutions here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .