Parexel’s Amy McKee, M.D. Named to 2023 PharmaVoice 100

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced that Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Oncology Center of Excellence, Amy McKee, M.D., has been named to the PharmaVoice 100 list of influential people in the life sciences industry. Dr. McKee was recognized for her inspirational leadership qualities and commitment to guiding the next generation of industry leaders along with her leadership in creating breakthrough strategies for sponsors. During her tenure at Parexel she has been instrumental in providing patient-led medical and scientific expertise in support of the company’s therapeutic and regulatory strategies.



“The growing need for innovative, life-saving treatment options requires skilled leaders with the experience and patient-led focus to bring them to fruition,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Operating and Growth Officer. “Amy’s dedication to our customers, patients and the Parexel organization is an inspiration to anyone who has the pleasure of working with her. We look forward to her continued leadership and contributions in driving the industry forward to improve patient lives.”

As the Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Oncology Center of Excellence for Parexel, Dr. McKee provides oversight to the company’s therapeutic, medical and scientific centers of excellence. In this role, she collaborates closely with key stakeholders to strengthen Parexel as a collaborative drug development partner and establish market-leading, patient-focused teams. Since assuming the position of Chief Medical Officer in 2022, Dr. McKee has grown her team to include new therapeutic heads of Oncology, Hematology, Infectious Disease and Vaccines, and Neurosciences.

With more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences — including FDA, regulatory, clinical research, bench science and clinical medicine expertise — Dr. McKee is an industry trailblazer with a deep-rooted passion for science and patients. She joined Parexel in 2019 as Vice President, Regulatory Consulting Services after an 11-year tenure with the FDA, during which time she served as Deputy Center Director, Oncology Center of Excellence; Supervisory Associate Director, Office of Hematology and Oncology Products (OHOP); and Acting Deputy Office Director of OHOP. Her vast FDA experience equips her well to lead Parexel in designing and implementing complex and innovative clinical development programs across various therapeutic areas. Dr. McKee received her M.D. from Tulane University School of Medicine and currently serves on the Board of Directors for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Since its inception in 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 highlights outstanding individuals across the industry who serve as sources of inspiration to their teams, companies and communities. Each honoree of the PharmaVoice 100 has been nominated and selected based on substantive personal accounts describing how they have profoundly motivated and inspired their colleagues and peers in their respective fields.

To view the full list of PharmaVoice 100 honorees, click here.

