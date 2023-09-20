Automotive Shielding Market Comprehensive Analysis of Key Players and Industry Dynamics by 2032

Allied Market Research_Logo

Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding, Heat Application, EMI Application and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive shielding is used to protect automotive electronic components from heat and electromagnetic interference. In automobile, increase in electronic devices has caused major concerns related to radio frequency interference and electromagnetic interference. Automotive shielding is mainly deployed so that the vehicle can bear the varying temperature of automotive engine and electromagnetic interference (EMI). Heat shields are used in the engine compartment, exhaust system, turbocharger, and many other applications in a vehicle. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the increase in demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Therefore, protection of electric components fosters the growth of the automotive shielding market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

• COVID-19 has declined the sale in the automobile industry, thus hampering the growth of the automotive shielding market.

• Increase in production of automobile results in more production of automotive shielding, but COVID-19 has declined the growth of the market.

• Mobility plays a major role in the automobile market growth and has shut down the production due to this pandemic, and is expected to restart when situation is stable.

• Lockdown and slow production of automobiles have led to the low demand for automotive shielding.

• COVID-19 is expected to impact all stakeholders in the value chain.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive shielding market are increase in electronic component usage in automotive vehicles and increase in vehicle production globally. Moreover, increase in the overall cost of vehicles and rise in complications in the development of the components hamper the growth of the automotive shielding market. Furthermore, increase in sales of electric vehicles and technological development is expected to fuel in the growth of the automotive shielding market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

Automotive shielding is helpful in bearing various temperatures in automotive engines. Electromagnetic interference is common in vehicles as number of electronic systems are being engaged in very small space. Other systems are interfered by various radiated emissions and can cause several issues and faults. Therefore, automotive shielding provides safety to the systems in vehicles.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲

With increase in luxury vehicle production, components in vehicles also increase. More electric components increase the risk of radiated emissions, which can harm other systems of vehicles. Therefore, safety of components in vehicles boosts the growth of the automotive shielding market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Ag, Marian Inc., Dana Incorporated, Kitagawa Iron Works Co. Ltd., The 3M Company, Morgan Advanced Materials, Federal-Mogul, Tech-Etch Inc., Henkel AG & Company, Laird PLC