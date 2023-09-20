Cemtrex Receives to Present at LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference on October 3, 2023

Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced it will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference taking place October 3-4, 2023.

Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil will conduct 25-minute meetings and deliver the Company’s presentation during the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, which will be webcast at the link below on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET in Track 1 and will also be available on the Cemtrex investor relations website at https://ir.cemtrex.com/.

LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference

Date: October 3-4, 2023

Presentation Time: Tuesday, October 3 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT), Track 1

Webcast: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

Speaker: Saagar Govil, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentation

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cemtrex management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to CETX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.





