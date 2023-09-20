Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) Leverages Power of M&A to Capitalize on Synergistic Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “From Instagram to High Times: Unpacking the Power of Vast User Networks,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/aK4Qa

In the business world, one of the cardinal reasons for mergers and acquisitions (M&As) is the potential for synergistic growth. Successful companies usually measure this in terms of revenue streams, market share and product offerings. However, in the age of digital technology and globalization, a significant facet of growth potential is often found a company's core customer base and digital reputation.

Lucy Scientific Discovery is astutely following this road map utilized by hugely successful corporations by uniquely leveraging user bases to rapidly amplify shareholder value. This well-established, albeit counterintuitive, M&A strategy has been utilized by several major companies.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery is a NASDAQ-listed company with holdings and operations in a variety of psychotropic businesses. The company holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License granted by Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances. Lucy Scientific Discovery and its wholly owned subsidiary, LSDI Manufacturing Inc., operate under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada). This specialized license authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors. With a focus on pioneering innovative therapies for patients in need, Lucy Scientific Discovery is dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental-health outcomes and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide.

Learn more about Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI)

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LSDI are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LSDI

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com