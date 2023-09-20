ARAX Holdings Corp unveils state-of-the-art Compliance Onboarding and Client Profile Management Dashboard
ARAX, is thrilled to announce the design, development, implementation, and completion of its V1 cutting-edge compliance onboarding and monitoring platform.
Partnering with its Swiss regulated subsidiary, Cilandro SA, implementing on ARAX's Ping Exchange Trading Platform
ARAX Holdings Corp, a trailblazer in developing SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions built on blockchain technology, is thrilled to announce the design, development, implementation, and completion of its V1 cutting-edge compliance onboarding and monitoring platform, built on CorePass and Core Blockchain technology. This next-gen solution will be featured on the Ping Exchange Trading Platform under the Swiss AML registered Cilandro SA a full subsidiary of ARAX.
Setting a New Standard for Comprehensive Compliance
This revolutionary platform brings a seamless, user-friendly interface, elevating KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering), PEP (Politically Exposed Persons), and sanctioned user management to unparalleled levels of efficiency, transparency, and compliance.
Streamlined User Experience and Multifunctional Capabilities
Compliance officers and users using the platform will now have the ability to:
• Swiftly onboard new clients with automated document verification and using blockchain technology as the singular source of trust.
• Monitor real-time transaction behavior and flags.
• Access intricate compliance analytics at a glance.
• Manage risk levels proficiently using blockchain technology through dynamic user activity management models.
• Gain insight into dynamic risk management through new and existing regulations in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously, ensuring that compliance officers stay ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape.
• To complete an onboarding process without the need to fill out cumbersome forms or remember usernames and passwords, all is done seamlessly by scanning a QR code.
• Take control of their data, the distribution of their data, and the security of their data by using the CorePass as their form of control.
This new blockchain-based compliance standard, built using the partnership with CorePass initiated in Ping Exchange and developed on the Core Blockchain Network, revolutionizes the validity of the data under review by providing real-time, current data that is verified every time on every login, making it the most compliant platform to date as well as adhering to all compliance standards required, including GDPR, CPA, CCPA, etc.
Ensured Compliance Across Jurisdictions
What sets this platform apart is its built-in adaptability to comply with all local and international regulations, no matter the jurisdiction. This ensures that compliance officers are always one step ahead in an ever-changing regulatory environment. New regulations and helpful client feedback will drive frequent updates to keep the platform current and functional.
Implementation on Ping Exchange Trading Platform
ARAX, in partnership with its subsidiary Cilandro SA, the ARAX Compliance Onboarding and Monitoring Platform, has successfully been integrated into ARAX's Ping Exchange Trading Platform to be AML registered in Switzerland. This strategic collaboration offers a key tool for financial institutions and service providers in a data-regulated environment, especially in preparation for the KYT regulation. Such technology could be the result of ARAX's Ping Exchange to not only be one step ahead of its current competitors but also lead the way in blockchain-based RegTech solutions.
Huge Market Potential
As regulatory compliance becomes increasingly critical in FinTech, data management platforms, and the AI industry, ARAX's new platform is well-positioned to meet the burgeoning demand for comprehensive compliance solutions.
Testimonials
"Compliance Onboarding Dashboard will drastically reduce the time spent on KYC and AML tasks. It is a game-changer for the compliance industry," said Lars Schlichting, a recognized industry leader and director of Cilandro SA.
About ARAX Holdings Corp
ARAX Holdings Corp specializes in creating robust SaaS solutions and leveraging advanced blockchain technology. Known for its innovation and technical expertise, ARAX Holdings Corp continues to pioneer compliance solutions that exceed industry standards and client expectations.
About Cilandro SA
Cilandro, a full subsidiary of ARAX, is a Swiss-based company registered within So-fit, a self-regulated body supervised by the FINMA, the Swiss financial market supervision authority, and active in the supervision of financial intermediaries with respect to anti-money laundering.
About Ping Exchange
Arax's Ping Exchange Trading Platform, a revolutionary hybrid digital asset trading platform, will be released in the near future. It should become a trusted hub for numerous traders, financial institutions, and service providers. The integration of ARAX's Compliance Onboarding and Monitoring Platform into the Ping Exchange will set a new standard in blockchain-based compliance management.
